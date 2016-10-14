Weather doesn’t bother Meridian in 7-1 soccer win over Blaine

Though the heavy winds and rain held off until after the game Friday, Oct. 14, at Pipeline Fields, Meridian may have had the perfect style for the conditions in a 7-1 Northwest Conference win at Blaine.
“Going into a game with that type of weather conditions, you try to keep the ball on the ground,” Trojans coach Terri Tigert said. “That’s how we play, anyway. Our ball movement was really strong today. We were able to string together a lot of passes before we even reached the attacking third of the field. It was nice to see the girls moving the ball around the field, rather than just trying to kick it deep.”
Micaela Pimento recorded a hat trick for Meridian (12-1-1, 9-1-1 NWC), while Emily Kirkman, Karlee Hays, Lindsey Moore and Mikhayla Boyd each added a goal. Mali Mack had two assists.
Meridian next hosts Sehome Tuesday, Oct. 18, while Blaine will be at Lynden Christian.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Meridian (1A)
12-1-1
9-1-1
Squalicum (3A)
10-1-2
8-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
10-2-1
8-1-1
Sehome (2A)
10-3-0
7-3-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3-2
6-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
7-5-0
6-3-0
Lynden (2A)
7-5-1
6-3-1
Bellingham (2A)
5-7-1
5-4-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
6-7-1
4-6-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-7-1
2-6-1
Lakewood (2A)
3-9-0
2-7-0
Blaine (2A)
2-10-1
1-8-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-11-1
1-8-1
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-14-0
0-11-0
