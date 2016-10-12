Squalicum girls shut out Sehome in soccer

Kelly Anderson felt she owed a goal to standout Squalicum passer Natalie Shikany.
Anderson needed only two minutes to pay her debt.
Anderson took a perfect cross from Shikany and scored on a power shot six minutes before halftime, and the Storm defense made the goal stand in a 1-0 Northwest Conference victory over Sehome on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in a tense match-up of state playoff contenders at Civic Stadium.
“About two minutes before that goal, I had just missed my shot on a good pass from Natalie,” Anderson said. “I told her, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry!’ Then, she made another pass exactly to the top of the field for the goal.”
Even though Anderson started as a defender on Squalicum’s two Class 2A state champions before shifting to striker throughout this season, she’s still listed as a defender on the roster. Goals thus are special for her, but not so special she counts them.
“That was either my fifth or sixth goal,” the modest senior said with a laugh. “I scored one or two as a sophomore, but I didn’t have any last year. I liked getting assists.”
STORM STREAK INTACT
Anderson also wanted to keep Squalicum’s four-year unbeaten streak in NWC games intact, especially for her seven fellow seniors.
Sehome, a 2-1 nonleague winner over the Storm early this season, was the last team to beat Squalicum in a league game, on Sept. 20, 2012. Since the start of the 2014 season, Sehome’s nonleague win this year is the Storm’s lone loss in 59 games.
The Storm (9-1-2 overall, 7-0-2 NWC), now a 3A team, remained in strong title contention along with Meridian, Ferndale and Burlington-Edison. The Mariners (9-3, 6-3) retain a strong shot at the league’s top 2A finish, although the rivals no longer can meet in the postseason.
BOTH GOALIES SHARP
The Storm put intense second-half pressure on Sehome, but Mariners goalie Camryn Ranson responded well. Ranson made saves on all six Squalicum shots after intermission and finished with eight saves. Sehome’s defense came in with seven shutouts.
Storm goalie Aly Langer finished with four saves, with three in the first half. The Storm had 12 shots and Sehome took 11, with eight in the first half.
STORM COACH GRATIFIED
“In terms of sustained effort and intensity throughout the game, this was probably our best game,” Storm coach Jose Rodriguez said. “It was certainly our best defensive game.”
Sehome’s potent offense came in with 51 goals.
“I felt we played well,” Sehome coach Andria Fountain said. “At times, I felt we were beating ourselves because we weren’t connecting on our passes. Both teams played very hard.”
STEELE LAUDED
Fountain was especially impressed with Storm midfielder Kendra Steele, who had several of her trademark booming long-range shots foiled by Ranson.
“Kendra played a great game,” Fountain said. “From the 20 to the 20 (yard lines), she was everywhere.”
The teams next play Thursday, with Squalicum at Anacortes and Sehome facing Bellingham at Civic Stadium.
