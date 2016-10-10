Lynden Christian soccer nearly comes back with strong second half

The Lynden Christain girls’ soccer team nearly came all the way back from a two-goal halftime deficit Monday, Oct. 10, but ended up falling 4-2 to visiting Burlington-Edison in a Northwest Conference game.
“That was a huge statement for us to come on play that strong a second half against a team of their caliber,” said Lyncs coach Brent De Ruyter, who added that his team struggled in the first half.
Bailee Den Bleyker and Libby Hielkema each had second-half goals for LC (5-6-1, 3-5-1), giving Den Bleyker four goals in three games. With about three minutes remaining the Lyncs nearly tied it up with a nice crossing pass to an open shooter, but the Tigers’ keeper got a hand on the shot and bounced it off the crossbar.
De Ruyter said he was very pleased by midfielders Madi Hallberg and Hielkema in the middle of the Lyncs’ attack.
Moira MacKay recorded a hat trick for Burlington (7-3-2, 6-3-0), whiched added an insurance goal late.
The Lyncs next host Lakewood at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, on Coaches vs. Cancer Night.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Ferndale (3A)
9-1-1
7-0-1
Meridian (1A)
10-1-1
7-1-1
Squalicum (3A)
8-1-2
6-0-2
Sehome (2A)
9-2-0
6-2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
7-3-2
6-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
6-5-0
5-3-0
Lynden (2A)
5-5-1
4-3-1
Bellingham (2A)
4-6-1
4-3-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-6-1
3-5-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-6-1
2-5-1
Blaine (2A)
2-8-1
1-6-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-9-1
1-6-1
Lakewood (2A)
2-9-0
1-7-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-12-0
0-9-0
