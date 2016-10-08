High School Soccer

Meridian soccer rolls past Nooksack Valley on rainy Saturday

By David Rasbach

Lindsey Moore had two goals and an assist for the Meridian girls’ soccer team, while Payton Lunde and Ryley Zapien each had a goal and two assists in the Trojans’ 6-1 Northwest Conference victory at Nooksack Valley Saturday, Oct. 8.

“It was a rainy soccer game,” Meridian coach Terri Tigert said. “It was a little sloppy on our part, but we were able to clean things up in the second half.”

Alexis Groen and Emily Kirkman scored the other two goals for the Trojans (10-1-1, 7-1-1), while Sabrina Macy got the score for Nooksack Valley (0-12-0, 0-9-0), which was pleased with its effort despite the final score.

“It’s Meridian – they’re one of the best, if not the best team, in the league,” Pioneers coach Kevin Rus said. “We’re actually rather happy, given what we’re doing and that we were able to score.”

Scoreboard

NWC STANDINGS

All

NWC

School (Class)

W-L-T

W-L-T

Ferndale (3A)

9-1-1

7-0-1

Meridian (1A)

10-1-1

7-1-1

Squalicum (3A)

8-1-2

6-0-2

Sehome (2A)

9-2-0

6-2-0

Burlington-Edison (2A)

6-3-2

5-3-0

Anacortes (2A)

6-5-0

5-3-0

Lynden (2A)

5-5-1

4-3-1

Bellingham (2A)

4-6-1

4-3-1

Lynden Christian (1A)

5-5-1

3-4-1

Sedro-Woolley (2A)

4-6-1

2-5-1

Blaine (2A)

2-8-1

1-6-1

Mount Baker (1A)

1-9-1

1-6-1

Lakewood (2A)

2-9-0

1-7-0

Nooksack Valley (1A)

0-12-0

0-9-0

