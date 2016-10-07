Early goal spurs Ferndale to NWC soccer win over Bellingham

It didn’t take long for the Ferndale girls soccer team to build a lead Friday, Oct. 7, in its Northwest Conference game against Bellingham at Phillips 66 Soccer Park, as Kate Neher set up Christiana Salinas for a goal in the first minute. The Golden Eagles won 3-1.
“It was a great start for us,” Ferndale coach Rigel Weis said. “Whenever you get a goal in the first minute, it definitely helps relieve some of the nerves.”
Jazzy Ahrens gave Ferndale a 2-0 lead with her goal in the 36th minute off an assist from Emma Denessen. Kayla Heidenreich scored off an assist from Ali Krell to get Bellingham on the board in the 55th minute, but Ahrens put the game away in the 65th with her second goal off an assist from Alex McBeath.
Weis said he was pleased with the way his team kept its intensity in the second half after taking the two-goal lead and with the eight saves goalie Rachel Neher made.
“We had a good win on Tuesday against Burlington,” Bellingham coach Mark Wright said. “I think that took a lot out of us emotionally, but I liked how we fought to the end of the game.”
Lynden Christian 4, Mount Baker 0 – Bailee Den Bleyker had a pair of goals for the Lyncs. Melissa Buist and Shyann Brandsma also scored for LC. “It was a good finish for us for a three-match week,” Lyncs coach Brent De Ruyter said.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Ferndale (3A)
9-1-1
7-0-1
Squalicum (3A)
8-1-2
6-0-2
Meridian (1A)
9-1-1
6-1-1
Sehome (2A)
9-2-0
6-2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-3-2
5-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
6-5-0
5-3-0
Lynden (2A)
5-5-1
4-3-1
Bellingham (2A)
4-6-1
4-3-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-5-1
3-4-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-6-1
2-5-1
Blaine (2A)
2-8-1
1-6-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-9-1
1-6-1
Lakewood (2A)
2-9-0
1-7-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-11-0
0-9-0
