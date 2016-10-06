Pimento cleans up with hat trick, helps Meridian soccer to win

Micaela Pimento had a hat trick of put-back goals to lead Meridian to a 3-1 Northwest Conference girls soccer win at Burlington-Edison on Thursday, Oct. 6.
“Micaela started the season strong, getting a goal in every game except two, but I think she was getting a little discouraged lately,” Trojans coach Terri Tigert said. “But I think tonight she worked super hard. That’s a big deal to get three follow shots. That doesn’t happen too often.”
Pimento followed saved shots by Payton Lunde in the 12th and 54th minutes before scoring off a save on a shot by Lindsey Moore in the 58th.
“This was a huge win for us,” Tigert said. “In every third of the field – defense, midfield and attacking third – everyone worked together and took what we practiced last night and implemented it.”
Lynden Christian 3, Lakewood 0 – Libby Hielkema scored twice to help the Lyncs prevail. “We were flat,” LC coach Brent De Ruyter said. “Maybe it was the day off today. We didn’t finish well. A lot of our shots were on frame but right at the keeper.” Hielkema scored in the 12th minute, and LC did not add to the score until Melissa Buist set up Bailee Den Bleyker in the 77th minute. Hielkema scored again in the 80th minute, and Kaitlyn Heeringa picked up her third shutout.
Squalicum 4, Blaine 0 – Jessica DeVere scored two first-half goals, while Ireland Eaton and Natalie Shikany, who also had two assists, added second-half scores for the Storm. The Borderites’ Tessa Kelly logged 17 saves. “Our girls played hard,” Blaine coach Kelly Tuski. “They put everything on the field and worked together real well.”
Mount Baker 2, Nooksack Valley 1 – Camry Bertrand scored both goals for the Mountaineers in their first win of the year. Jolene Kingman put a loose ball in from 18 yards out for Nooksack’s only score. “We had multiple opportunities to get more goals,” Pioneers coach Kevin Rus said. “We just couldn’t finish, and they were able to take advantage of the opportunities we gave them.”
Lynden 3, Anacortes 0 – Sierra Smith had her first hat trick of the season to lead the visiting Lions to the win. Freshmen Laurie Kingma and Keylie Hershey played a large role in the shutout, holding the Seahawks’ Gabby Ronngren to one shot. “Coming off our big win over Sehome, or goal was to continue to improve defensively, and I thought we did that tonight,” Lynden coach Carlos Melendez said.
Sehome 6, Sedro-Woolley 0 – Sophia Pagnotta scored two goals and had two assists and Hannah Moore had two goals to lead the Mariners over the visiting Cubs. Payton Boehm and Mia Neil logged the other two goals. “I was really happy,” Mariners coach Andria Fountain said. “We were passing really well, and play was what we need looking forward to the playoffs.”
Scoreboard
NWC SOCCER STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Squalicum (3A)
8-1-2
6-0-2
Ferndale (3A)
8-1-1
6-0-1
Meridian (1A)
9-1-1
6-1-1
Sehome (2A)
8-2-0
5-2-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-3-2
5-3-0
Anacortes (2A)
6-5-0
5-3-0
Bellingham (2A)
4-5-1
4-2-1
Lynden (2A)
5-5-1
4-3-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
5-5-1
3-4-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
4-5-1
2-4-1
Blaine (2A)
2-8-1
1-6-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-9-1
1-6-1
Lakewood (2A)
2-9-0
1-7-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-11-0
0-9-0
Girls’ swimming
Thursday’s results
Squalicum 112, Ferndale 52
200 medley relay: Squalicum (Tiana Varang, Yanran Le, Sydney Wong, Kristina) 1:54.75*; 200 freestyle: Madyson Flaming (Squalicum) 2:14.70; 200 individual medley: Yanran Le (Squalicum) 2:17.14; 50 freestyle: Sydney Wong (Squalicum) 25.34; Diving: Helene Synontt (Squalicum) 193.05; 100 butterfly: Kyrie Fairbairn (Ferndale) 1:05.78; 100 freestyle: Yanran Le (Squalicum) 57.90; 500 freestyle: Sydney Wong (Squalicum) 5:18.21*; 200 freestyle relay: Squalicum (Tiana Varang, Yanran Le, Kristina DeKoster, Sydney Wong) 1:44.89*; 100 backstroke: Tiana Varang (Squalicum) 1:05.55; 100 breaststroke: Jessica Lann (Squalicum) 1:19.19; 400 freestyle relay: Squalicum (McKenzie Pham, Madyson Flaming, Alyssa Diller, Sophie Booth) 4:21.88.
*State-qualifying mark.
