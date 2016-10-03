Meridian soccer capitalizes on scoring opportunities to beat LC

Mali Mack assisted both goals and Sydney Gospodinovich logged her fifth shutout of the season, as the Meridian girls’ soccer team beat Lynden Christian 2-0 in Northwest Conference play Monday, Oct. 3.
“It was a pretty evenly matched game, and both teams played well, challenging the ball and going back and forth,” Trojans coach Terri Tigert said. “The reason we came out on top is we played a little more calm on the ball and took advantage of our scoring opportunities up top.”
Meridian ended up out shooting the Lyncs 12-5. Lindsey Moore cashed in 28 minutes in and Payton Lunde followed with a second score in the 74th minute.
Aiding Gospodinovich in the shutout were defenders Emily Stuth, Victoryia Melnyk and Emily Kooiman.
“Those three three on the back line are a strong group and are very confident in each other,” Tigert said. “They have great leadership, and I think they enjoy playing together.”
Meridian (8-1-1, 5-1-1 NWC) next travels to Burlington-Edison on Thursday, Oct. 6, while LC (4-5-1, 2-4-1) will host Lakewood.
