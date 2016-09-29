Lynden comes back to down Blaine on chaotic day for Borderites

After an explosion in a mechanical room Wednesday night, Sept. 28, at Blaine High School forced the cancellation of classes on Thursday, Sept. 29, the Borderites girls’ soccer team came ready to play, jumping out to a first-half lead over Lynden in a Northwest Conference game. But the Lions scored four unanswered goals in the second half to grab a 5-2 victory at Pipeline Fields.
“It really didn’t affect them,” Blaine coach Kelly Tuski said of the day’s events. “It wasn’t like they were chaotic on the field. They stepped on ready to work hard. We knew it was going to be a physical game – we entered with the same record as Lynden, and we knew both teams wanted it pretty bad.”
Lynden struck first in the 10th minute, when Sierra Smith scored on a nice volley from Peyton Fullner that Tuski called a “remarkable goal.” Blaine answered with Sydney Thrall scoring the equalizer in the 31st minute and Sky Nolasco putting the Borderites up 2-1 in the 38th off an assist from Mikaila Willoughby.
“We had a good chat at halftime and talked about stepping up and playing even harder,” Tuski said. “Their final three goals, they were kind of caused by our physical play. We had a a couple excessive play fouls called, and they got some free kicks that threw off our defensive structure and created some gaps in our defense.”
Smith and Fullner combined on a header from inside the 6-yard box two minutes into the second half, before Isabelle Jacob scored on a penalty kick in the 63rd minute, Fullner scored in the 73rd and Kali Spady wrapped up the scoring in the 79th.
“Overall, I feel the girls played a full 80 today,” Tuski said. “They communicated well, they played hard, they didn’t let each other down and they picked each other up. They looked like a strong team today.”
Bellingham 1, Lynden Christian 1 – Strong, physical defensive play and 14 saves by goalie Kaitlyn Heeringa helped the Lyncs to a NWC tie with the Red Raiders. Kenadi Bratt scored the equalizer for LC in the 56th minute after the Bellingham keeper tipped a crossing pass from Libby Hielkema and it rebounded to Bratt. Morgan Jones scored the Red Raiders’ goal in the 45th minute.
Sehome 9, Nooksack Valley 0 – The Mariners showed good passing and had nine different players score goals in their win over the Pioneers. Even goalies Camryn Ranson and Tatum Devlin got in the act, as each spent a half in the field. Ranson had a goal and an assist, while Devlin notched a goal.
Ferndale 3, Sedro-Woolley 1 – A quick start led by Jazzy Ahrens propelled the Golden Eagles to a NWC win over the Cubs. Ahrens scored an unassisted goal in the sixth minute and assisted on Paige Devine’s score two minutes later. Ahrins added another goal in the 32nd minute off an assist from Alex McBeath.
Meridian 5, Lakewood 0 – Junior Emily Kirkman made her first start at forward – one of a number of Trojans to play different positions Thursday – and recorded a hat trick and an assist in a win over the Cougars. Payton Lunde had a goal and an assist, Emily Stuth had a goal and Mali Mack had a pair of assists in the game.
Mount Baker 5, Anacortes 1 – The Mountaineers notched their first win of the season. No other information was provided.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Ferndale (3A)
8-1-0
6-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
7-1-1
5-0-1
Burlington-Edison (2A)
6-1-2
5-1-0
Sehome (2A)
8-1-0
5-1-0
Meridian (1A)
7-1-1
4-1-1
Bellingham (2A)
3-5-1
3-2-1
Anacortes (2A)
4-5-0
3-3-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
4-4-1
2-3-1
Lynden (2A)
3-5-1
2-3-1
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-5-1
1-4-1
Blaine (2A)
2-6-1
1-4-1
Mount Baker (1A)
1-7-1
1-4-1
Lakewood (2A)
1-8-0
0-6-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-9-0
0-7-0
