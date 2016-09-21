Lynden’s defense answers coach’s challenge in rivalry win over LC

After watching his team allow 14 goals in its first five games this season, Lynden girls’ soccer coach Carlos Melendez challenged the Lions to post a shutout on Tuesday, Sept. 20, against rival Lynden Christian.
The defense answered the call, and Peyton Fullner took care of the rest, scoring a pair of goals to lift Lynden to a 2-0 Northwest Conference victory at Bender Fields.
“We had been giving up a lot of goals,” Melendez said. “Our defense stepped up and controlled everything and gave our midfield a chance to get going.”
Fullner scored in the 23rd minute off an assist from Erin Fiebig and added an unassisted goal in the 53rd minute.
The Lions (2-3-1, 1-1-1 NWC) next travel to Burlington-Edison on Thursday, Sept. 22, while LC (3-3, 1-2) will host Sedro-Woolley on Thursday.
Burlington-Edison 10, Nooksack Valley 0 – Despite what the score might have showed, Pioneers coach Kevin Rus was quite pleased by the first half his team put together, limiting the Tigers to three goals. “For us and our progress, that half was good,” Rus said. “We had opportunities for an attack, which was good.” Nooksack (0-5, 0-3) next travels to Ferndale on Thursday.
Sehome 8, Lakewood 0 – The Mariners shut out their second consecutive opponent and got a pair of goals from usual defender Ilana Pechthalt in the NWC win. Christina Funk recorded two assists, while Fiona Dawson and Ava McIlvaine each tallied a goal and an assist. Sehome (5-1, 2-1) will try to keep the streak going Thursday when it hosts Anacortes.
Ferndale 8, Mount Baker 0 – The Golden Eagles picked up their second shutout in three games and rolled to a NWC win over the Mountaineers. Ferndale (5-1, 3-0) next hosts Ferndale on Thursday, while Mount Baker (0-6, 0-3) travels to Blaine.
Meridian 3, Sedro-Wooley 3 – The Trojans suffered their first non-win of the season, tying the Cubs in a NWC game. Meridian (5-0-1, 2-0-1) next hosts Squalicum on Thursday.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Ferndale (3A)
5-1-0
3-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
4-0-2
3-0-0
Meridian (1A)
5-0-1
2-0-1
Squalicum (3A)
4-1-1
2-0-1
Sehome (2A)
5-1-0
2-1-0
Anacortes (2A)
3-3-0
2-1-0
Bellingham
2-4-0
2-1-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
3-2-1
1-1-1
Lynden (2A)
2-3-1
1-1-1
Lynden Christian (1A)
3-3-0
1-2-0
Blaine (2A)
1-5-0
0-3-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-5-0
0-3-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-5-0
0-3-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-6-0
0-3-0
