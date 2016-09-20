Squalicum rolls past Bellingham 3-1 behind two impressive goals

The Squalicum High School Storm rolled to a 3-1 girls soccer victory over the Bellingham Red Raiders on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Civic Stadium.
Senior defender Kelly Anderson started the scoring with a tap-in goal off an assist from senior forward Payton Fowler at the 17-minute mark. The Storm took that advantage into halftime after dominating possession for most of the half.
“I don’t think we were really playing our game in the first half,” Storm coach Jose Rodriguez said. “We talked about it at halftime and calmed down in the second half to play a better game.”
The Storm scored at the 52-minute mark on an impressive 15-yard strike by junior forward Natalie Shikany. About 30 minutes later, senior midfielder Kendra Steele floated a 30-yard free kick over the Red Raiders’ goalkeeper for a 3-0 lead.
Junior forward Peyton Schwinger scored for Bellingham in the 86th minute.
Player of the game
Steele played well defensively, making a plethora of tackles all over the field in addition to her impressive free-kick goal.
Play of the game
Shikany curled in a 15-yard kick, doing a pirouette with the ball before flicking it into the corner of the net.
“We don’t usually practice those type of shots,” Rodriguez said with a laugh. “But Natalie is so good with the ball on her feet that she can do stuff like that.”
The game was over when ...
Squalicum scored its second goal at the 52-minute mark on Shikany’s impressive strike.
What it means ...
Squalicum (4-4-1) will play the undefeated Meridian Trojans on Thursday, Sept. 22. Meridian tied with Sedro-Woolley on Tuesday.
“We’re feeling confident heading into Thursday,” Rodriguez said. “Overall with this game, I think there are some encouraging things that I saw.”
