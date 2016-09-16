Roetcisoender’s hat trick leads LC to 7-1 win over Nooksack

Emily Roetcisoender recorded a hat trick and Bailee Den Bleyker added a pair of goals to lead the Lynden Christian girls’ soccer team to a 7-1 Northwest Confernece victory over Nooksack Valley on Friday, Sept. 16.
“The girls’ created a lot of chances,” Lyncs coach Brent De Ruyter said. “We finished well in the first half, especially. I thought we possessed the ball really well today.”
Shyann Brandsma had two assists to help LC (3-2, 2-0 NWC) jump out to a 6-1 lead by halftime.
“We’re really excited,” De Ruyter said. “The energy’s great, and the chemistry is unbelievable.
The Lyncs next face Lynden at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Bender Fields, while the Pioneers (0-3, 0-2) turn around to play a non-league game at Blaine at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Pipeline Fields.
