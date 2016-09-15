Meridian eases past Lynden to stay undefeated in girls soccer

The Meridian girls soccer team took a 2-0 lead through 10 minutes against Lynden and cruised to a 6-1 win on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Northwest Soccer Park.
Payton Lunde started the scoring spree with a strike at the four minute mark on an assist from Mikhayla Boyd. Lunde capped the rout with her match-high second goal, bending in a corner kick to put the Trojans up 6-1.
“We don’t usually practice shooting like that,” Meridian coach Terri Tigert said. “We practice a lot of possession, but this game was different and we needed those goals.”
The Trojans are 5-0 and Tigert is excited to see what her team can do this season.
“We’ve played our easier part of our schedule so far,” Tigert said. “We’ll see how we can do against the bigger schools later during the season.”
Star of the game
Lunde scored twice and her last goal was an impressive corner kick that she bent in to score.
The game was over when …
Meridian’s Alexis Groen scored the Trojans fourth goal right before stoppage time to put the Trojans up 4-1.
Unsung hero of the game
Mali Mack scored a goal in the first half, but also played suffocating defense while beating almost every Lynden player to loose balls.
What it means
The Trojans are undefeated heading into next week’s games at Sedro-Woolley on Tuesday and at home against Squalicum on Sept. 22, a key matchup against one of the bigger schools Tigert referenced.
