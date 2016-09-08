Sehome ends Squalicum’s long unbeaten streak in girls soccer

It took one of the fastest girls in Whatcom County to end two-time defending Class 2A state champion Squalicum’s 49-game unbeaten streak in soccer.
Sehome’s Hannah Moore, however, deflected credit. She quickly praised beautiful assists from fellow sophomores Sophia Pagnotta and Anna Miller for helping to create Moore’s two goals in the Mariners’ 2-1 nonleague win on Thursday, Sept. 8, at Civic Stadium.
“Sophia used a great spin ball to kick behind her to me,” Moore said of her unstoppable angle shot, from the left side to the right corner of the net six minutes into the game.
Seven minutes later, “Anna gave me just a beautiful ball,” Moore said.
The pass set up Moore’s dashing drive and quick reaction goal on a rebound for a 2-0 lead. Moore, 11th in the state 100-meter dash as a freshman, had the crowd roaring at her phenomenal speed.
The Storm (1-1) won the third-place game at state in 2013, then went a combined 46-0-1 in the past two seasons. Sehome (2-0), meanwhile, missed the district playoffs last year for the only time under coach Andria Fountain, who is in her 11th season.
Steele strikes back
One of Squalicum’s most experienced players, Kendra Steele, scored in the first minute of the second half on a remarkable 30-yard free kick. Mariners goalie Tatum Devlin desperately leaped to try to knock the ball away, but Steele’s aim could not have been more accurate.
“There wasn’t much Tatum could do on that one,” Fountain said of Squalicum’s 200th goal since the start of the 2014 season. “I think we played really well overall.”
New goalies both sharp
Fountain credited Tatum (five saves, with three in the final minute of the first half) and Storm goalie Aly Langer (five saves) with strong efforts. The seniors are in their first season as starters, but that was anything but obvious as they handled themselves with poise under pressure.
Fountain’s primary defenders – Ilana Pechthalt, Ava McIlvaine, Maddy Hooker, Zoe Dietrich and Maddie Knutsen – also received plenty of credit from her. The coach used several reserves to help her other starters at midfield, Kyrene Eddy and Fiona Dawson.
Squalicum stubborn
After Moore’s two early goals, Squalicum allowed only six more shots as back-line defenders Abbie Lease, Jayden Nguyen, Olivia Benner and Kelly Anderson stubbornly gave the Storm a chance to come back. But after Steele’s goal, the Mariners permitted only three more shots in the final 39 minutes by the Storm, which will play the league game against Sehome on Oct. 11.
