Nooksack Valley soccer shows positive growth in loss to Sedro

The scoreboard may not have shown it, but Nooksack Valley girls’ soccer coach Kevin Rus was quite pleased with what he saw from his team in a season-opening 7-0 loss to visiting Sedro-Woolley on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
“It was really positive from our perspective,” Rus said. “We’re still getting girls practice eligible. ... I had some freshmen that had to play positions they had never played before. They’re still learning the game. They held up pretty good, though we had lapses.”
Rus singled out the play of Sabrina Macy, who played midfield but also filled in at goalkeeper, Chloe Cownman, who put some shots on goal, and Jo Kingman, who played strong on defense.
The Pioneers return to action Monday, Sept. 12, when they play Bellingham at Phillips 66 Soccer Park.
Other results
Squalicum 2, Oak Harbor 1: Despite controlling the game almost the entire way Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Storm had to battle back to hand new coach Jose Rodriguez his first win. Payton Fowler scored the equalizer in the 55th minute on an assist from Ashley Grans, and Kendra Steels scored the game winner in the 73rd minute with help from Jessica DeVere.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Anacortes (2A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Ferndale (3A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Lakewood (2A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Meridian (1A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Sehome (2A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Squalicum (3A)
1-0-0
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
1-1-0
0-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0-1
0-0-0
Blaine (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-1-0
0-0-0
