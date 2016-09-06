Meridian, Sehome, Ferndale earn wins on the first day of NWC girls’ soccer

Second-half goals by Meridian’s Payton Lunde and senior Micaela Pimento boosted the Trojans to a 2-0 victory over Lynden on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Bender Field.
Lunde’s came on a corner kick in the 51st minute for Meridian’s first goal of the year. Pimento’s was on an assist from senior Ryley Zapien who played a beautiful ball to Pimento that she booted home with her left foot.
Coach Terri Tigert said that despite the first-game jitters, her team executed the way it was supposed to.
”We definitely did the things we’ve been working on all summer,” Tigert said. “It was what I had hoped to see.”
Other results
Sehome 4, Lynden Christian 0: Sehome opened its season with a 4-0 shutout against Lynden Christian thanks to excellent defense. The Mariners only allowed one shot on goal which keeper Tatum Devlin saved. Sophia Tagnotta added two goals and sophomore Hannah Moore chipped in a goal as well.
Ferndale 3, Sedro-Woolley 1: After going down 1-0 in the 19th minute, Ferndale scored three unanswered goals to earn a 3-1 win over Sedro-Woolley. Kate Neher, Jazzy Ahrens and Maddie Smith each scored goals for the Golden Eagles. Rachel Neher made two fantastic one-on-one saves in the first half to keep the game close.
Snohomish 2, Bellingham 1 (OT): Bellingham lost its season opener 2-1 in the second of a five-minute overtime against Snohomish. Kayla Heidenreich scored the lone goal for the Red Raiders in the 68th minute on an assist from Hannah Hodge. Bellingham out shot Snohomish 24-12 but were unable to convert on its chances.
Scoreboard
NWC STANDINGS
All
NWC
School (Class)
W-L-T
W-L-T
Anacortes (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Bellingham (2A)
0-0-0
0-1-0
Blaine (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Burlington-Edison (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-1
Ferndale (3A)
0-0-0
1-0-0
Lynden (2A)
0-0-0
0-1-0
Lynden Christian (1A)
0-0-0
0-1-0
Meridian (1A)
0-0-0
1-0-0
Mount Baker (1A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Nooksack Valley (1A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Sedro-Woolley (2A)
0-0-0
0-1-0
Sehome (2A)
0-0-0
1-0-0
Squalicum (2A)
0-0-0
0-0-0
Comments