High School Football notebook: Little Otway makes big contribution for Ferndale

Jamie Plenkovich couldn’t have been happier with the contributions of 125-pound senior special-teams player Logan Otway in Ferndale’s 41-0 win over Vancouver (B.C.) Collegiate on Friday.
Otway made a huge play when he recovered a fumble on Vancouver’s 8-yard line on the kickoff following Justice Powell’s 53-yard touchdown run on Ferndale’s first play for a 7-0 lead.
“There’s a guy with a huge heart who really works hard,” Plenkovich said of Otway.
Powell, who also scored on a 90-yard run and finished with eight carries for 169 yards, also contributed a major defensive play when his big hit caused a fumble, recovered by Gabe Zwade. Ben Broselle followed with a 66-yard touchdown catch on a pass from James Hinson, who threw for three scores.
“They heard that (hit) by Justice in the last row – I know that!” longtime assistant coach John Craig said with a grin.
Michelle Nolan
Terry Fox back does it all
Terry Fox running back Jeremie Kankolongo did everything he could to keep his team in Friday night’s game against Lynden. Kankolongo rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown against Lynden. Fortunately for Lynden, Kankolongo’s efforts weren’t enough to outlast the Lions defense.
Lynden allowed 238 rushing yards, but proved that despite bending, it would not break. Lynden held Terry Fox to a single touchdown in the first three quarters and forced four turnovers.
Lynden plays its next game against the Ferndale Golden Eagles at home on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
Morgan Stilp-Allen
More turnovers than a bakery
Turnovers were plentiful in Anacortes’ 33-7 loss at Meridian on Friday night. Two of the seven total turnovers cost Anacortes any chance to keep the game close.
Anacortes’ Trystan Lowry threw the first of his two interceptions during the Seahawks’ second drive of the game, giving Meridian a possession that ended with the game’s first fumble.
After recovering the football, the Seahawks promptly returned the football to Meridian on their second play of the drive – courtesy of Lowry – giving the Trojans the ball on the Anacortes 16-yard line and resulting in an eventual touchdown.
Anacortes began the second quarter with another Lowry interception, this one returned 49 yards for a pick six by Meridian’s Bryce Vanderhaak. The result was a 20-0 lead that Anacortes couldn’t overcome.
Matt Benoit
Lyncs’ offense work in progress
Lynden Christian’s new offense, engineered by offensive coordinator Jon Van Hulzen, features two big Rubik’s Cube-looking signs that signal which play to run.
The idea is a take on the University of Oregon style of play call, and like the Ducks, the Lyncs’ offense moves fast. Lynden Christian’s average possession was under two minutes in its 21-6 loss to Bellingham on Friday, Sept. 2, at Civic Stadium.
Now, they’ll have to solve their own Rubik’s Cube after a disappointing first game of the season. The Lyncs only managed four first downs on 101 yards of total offense and only crossed the 50-yard line on two possessions.
Lynden Christian is also running a quarterback-by-committee system as senior Colby Flint and junior Ty Van Dyken split time behind center all night. Flint got the start but was subbed out at the end of the first quarter. The two were a combined 7-23 and each threw an interception.
Tyler Urke
