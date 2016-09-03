Lynden Christian vs. Bellingham football photos

Bellingham's Ethan Fields (22) reaches for an overthrown pass as Lynden Christian's Colby Flint (16) attempts to cover during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Bellingham High School dance team entertains the crowd during halftime on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Bellingham High School dance team entertains the crowd during halftime on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Bellingham High School dance team entertains the crowd during halftime on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Images from the Lynden Christian versus Bellingham in high school varsity football on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham receiver Levi De Young (20) moves in for support as running back Connor Wallace (15) dives for the goal line during the first quarter against Lynden Christian on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash. Wallace scored the touchdown and the resulting extra point put Bellingham on the board 7 to 0.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Images from the Lynden Christian versus Bellingham in high school varsity football on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Images from the Lynden Christian versus Bellingham in high school varsity football on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham fans get rowdy during halftime on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden Christian’s Trent Greenough reaches for a slightly overthrown pass as Bellingham’s Nich Smith (30), left, and Ethan Fields (22) tighten coverage during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden Christian's Colby Flint (16) wraps up Bellingham's Joseph Worley (44), as he runs for a first down during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden's Michael Lancaster (4) reaches for an overthrown Pass as Bellingham's Nich Smith (30) moves in during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham's Nick Knutson (8) attempts to pull from the grip of Lynden Christian's Nathan Wynstra (32) and Max Likkel (75) during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden Christian’s Tyson Cline (24) attempts to disrupt Bellingham receiver Cole Allain (2) as he reaches for a pass during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash. Allain failed to compete the pass.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
B8 LC 32 LC75Images from the Lynden Christian versus Bellingham in high school varsity football on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham's Ethan Fields (22) reaches for Lynden Christian's Tyson Cline (24) during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden Christian's Hunter TeVelde (33) celebrates a fumble recovery during the second quarter against Bellingham on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham's Connor Wallace (15) looks for an opening in the Lynden Christian defensive line on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden Christian's Huter TeVelde (33), left, and Jordan Riddle (22) move in to tackle Bellingham's Connor Wallace (15) during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
The Lynden Christian defensive line stops Bellingham's Joseph Worley (44) short of the first down during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden Christian's Nathan Wynstra (32) takes down Bellingham's Nich Smith (30) during the second quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham's Joseph Worley (44) gets buried by Lynden Christian's David Bladies (48), top, as Hunter TeVelde (33) pulls him down during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden Christian's David Bladies (48) tackles Bellingham's Joseph Worley (44) behind the line of scrimmage during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Lynden Christian's David Bladies (48) tackles Bellingham's Joseph Worley (44) behind the line of scrimmage during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham's Nick Knutson (8) punts the ball on fourth down against Lynden Christian on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald
Bellingham's Joseph Worley (44) attempts to break through the Lynden Christian defensive line during the first quarter on Friday, Sept. 2,, 2016, at Civic Field in Bellingham, Wash.
Paul Conrad
For The Bellingham Herald