Sehome opens with tough loss to Mountlake Terrace

The Sehome football team’s 2016 campaign got off to a rough start late Friday, Sept. 2, as the Mariners fell 49-6 to Mountlake Terrace in a non-league game at Edmonds Stadium.
“I think they got on us quick,” Mariners coach Bob Norvell said. “We shut them down, and then they threw a couple of deep balls over us. Offensively, we just didn’t make several plays we needed to make.”
Norvell said he was pleased with the play of his offensive line, particularly the right side, and the running of Anton Arena behind it.
Marcus Montag, whom Norvell said showed good senior leadership during the game, scored the only points of the game for Sehome, catching a 3-yard TD pass from Nic Roger.
“We’ve got to look at the film and see how we can improve,” Norvell said. “We need to find the one thing we can get better at each week. That will be our goal to help us get better. Once we look at the film a little, maybe the defensive line will see that they came out too high, or the linebackers will see that they were a little too hesitant, or on some of our pass plays see that we can throw them better or catch better.”
Comments