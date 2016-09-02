Meridian powers past Anacortes in opener

The Meridian football team defeated Anacortes 33-7 in their season opener Friday, Sept. 2, at Meridian High School.
The Trojans scored with nine minutes remaining in the first quarter on quarterback Simon Burkett’s 38-yard touchdown run and never trailed. They led 20-7 at halftime after a six-yard touchdown pass from Burkett to Andrew Logan in the second quarter and Bryce VandenHaak’s 49-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Anacortes scored on a 65-yard touchdown run by Payton Beaner four minutes into the second quarter. Meridian padded its lead with a Cole Roberts five-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Burkett’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Tony Schleimer in the fourth quarter.
“We still have a lot of work to do, (but) I thought we did a solid job,” said Burkett.
Meridian coach Bob Ames said the team played well despite starting several players who had no varsity experience. Anacortes struggled to keep the game close.
“We’re very fortunate that they played their younger kids tonight,” Ames said.
The Trojans take on Blaine, at home, next Friday.
Start of the game
The Trojans led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter following Burkett’s rushing touchdown and another touchdown pass to Andrew Logan.
Turning point of the game
A second interception thrown by Seahawks quarterback Trystan Lowry in the first half gave Anacortes little chance to catch up.
The game was over when ...
Roberts’ touchdown run made it 26-7.
Play of the Night
An interception and subsequent 49-yard return by VandenHaak in the second quarter made it 20-0.
Comments