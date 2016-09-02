Hommes shines in first start at QB to lead Lynden to win

The Lynden High School football team defeated visiting Terry Fox Secondary 42-21 to begin its 2016 season on Friday, Sept. 2.
The Lions are attempting to bounce back from a 2015 season in which they missed the Class 2A state playoffs for the first time since 2005.
Coach Curt Kramme discussed his team’s defensive focus prior to the season, and it looked as if the Lions’ offseason preparation paid off. Lynden intercepted opposing quarterback Jaden Shanley twice and recovered two fumbles by Terry Fox. The Ravens’ four turnovers would prove costly in a battle for time of possession that was easily won by Lynden.
Lynden quarterback Jacob Hommes seemed at ease behind center in his first high school start. Hommes and James Marsh were expected to split time at quarterback this year, but Marsh did not play Friday because of an injury. Hommes threw for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
“Our blockers did a great job. They created huge holes for us, and made running the easy part,” Hommes said.
Hommes threw just 32 passes last year behind starting quarterback Sterling Somers. “I was a little nervous at first, but the nerves went away, and then I settled in. It felt super good to be out there leading the Lions,” Hommes said.
Hommes also led the team in rushing, carrying the ball 16 times for 119 yards and scoring two touchdowns. Running back Brody Weinheimer was second with 95 yards and a touchdown while leading the team in tackles at linebacker.
Rylan Severson and Landon Debruin were Hommes’ leading pass catchers, combining for 120 yards with four receptions each. Debruin also intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble at cornerback.
Passing only six times, Terry Fox was held to just 48 yards through the air. Terry Fox running back Jeremie Kankolongo led Lynden with 133 yards, including a 34-yard run down the right sideline, putting the British Columbia school on the board for the second time in the game.
Lynden hosts rival Ferndale on Friday, Sept. 9.
Comments