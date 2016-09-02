Mount Baker opens with victory over 3A Roosevelt

A little cramping and playing a Class 3A school couldn’t keep the Mount Baker football team from emerging with a hard-fought 38-35 victory over Roosevelt on Friday, Sept. 2, in the season opener.
Running back Jed Schleimer rushed for three touchdowns in the first half to help the Mountaineers take an 18-14 halftime lead in the back-and-forth game, and sophomore quarterback Caleb Bass threw touchdown passes to Chase Barter, Carson Brandland and Thomas Barbo in the second half.
“I heard that Caleb hit 10 of 14 passes, so I’m real pleased with the sophomore,” Mount Baker coach Ron Lepper said. “Really pleased with a number of guys that stepped up and filled in when we had guys go down with cramping.”
Baker trailed 28-25 until Brandland’s touchdown catch early in the fourth. Barbo’s TD made it 38-28, but the Roughriders scored late to pull within a field goal.
But Mount Baker sealed the win by recovering the onside kick.
“Roosevelt made some plays,” Lepper said. “We got up 12-0 on them early, but Roosevelt kept battling back. It was a good game for us to open with. To be honest, it’s all I could ask for in a first game.”
Comments