Peterson, Smith lead Squalicum to impressive win over Gig Harbor

For the first time in school history, the Squalicum High School football team had a pair of running backs rush for 100 yards in a game, as it came away from Gig Harbor with a 40-28 victory over the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A Friday, Sept. 2.
“They were a really well-coached crew,” Squalicum coach Nick Lucey said in a phone interview. “They’re a real good program.”
And the Storm, which was 12th in the preseason poll, showed that even though it had moved up to Class 3A this year, it is a darned good program, too.
And it had quite a rushing tandem in Triston Smith and Ben Peterson on Friday, as both had a number of big runs.
“Our O-line blocked their tails off,” Lucey said. “Ben had a few big runs, and Triston had a few big runs, but it all started with the guys up front.”
Smith broke off a 79-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, and Peterson followed with a 43-yard scoring run and another of 72 yards.
Squalicum’s defense also came up with its share of big plays, forcing six turnovers, many of which came at crucial points in the game, Lucey said.
“I’m really happy we got the win tonight,” Lucey said. “It was a good way to start our season off.”
Comments