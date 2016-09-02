Lummi opens with 66-22 win over Seattle Lutheran

The Lummi football team began its quest to return to the Class 1B state championship game with a 66-22 win over visiting Seattle Lutheran on Friday.
The Blackhawks beat the Saints in the opening round of the state playoffs last year.
As expected, the Borsey twins had big games for Lummi. Raven Borsey rushed for a 30-yard touchdown and caught four passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns. Free Borsey and Dashawn Lawrence combined for 193 passing yards.
“I thought Free rose to the occasion,” Lummi coach Jim Sandusky said. “He went in there and did a good job of moving the offense. He ran the ball real well, and he made a long pass. He did what we thought he could do.”
Sandusky said he also was pleased by the play of the Lummi defense, particularly the secondary. Trazil Lane had a pass defensed, and freshman Caleb Revey had an interception to go with another pass defensed.
Lummi next heads to rival Neah Bay for a nonleague meeting on Sept. 9.
Comments