Whatcom County’s football standouts from Friday, Sept. 2

A quick look at four top performers from Friday, Sept. 2.
Justice Powell
School: Ferndale
Position: RB/DB
Powell rushed for 169 yards on eight carries and scored on runs of 53 and 90 yards.
Ben Peterson
School: Squalicum
Position: WR/DB
Peterson scored on runs of 42 and 72 yards to help the Storm to victory over Gig Harbor.
Jacob Hommes
School: Lynden
Position: RB
Hommes rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ win over Terry Fox.
Anthony Ball
School: Blaine
Position: WR/DB
Ball had 222 receiving yards and three TDs in the Borderites’ comeback victory.
