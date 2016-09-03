High School Football

September 3, 2016 12:43 AM

Whatcom County’s football standouts from Friday, Sept. 2

By David Rasbach

A quick look at four top performers from Friday, Sept. 2.

Justice Powell

School: Ferndale

Position: RB/DB

Powell rushed for 169 yards on eight carries and scored on runs of 53 and 90 yards.

Ben Peterson

School: Squalicum

Position: WR/DB

Peterson scored on runs of 42 and 72 yards to help the Storm to victory over Gig Harbor.

Jacob Hommes

School: Lynden

Position: RB

Hommes rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown in the Lions’ win over Terry Fox.

Anthony Ball

School: Blaine

Position: WR/DB

Ball had 222 receiving yards and three TDs in the Borderites’ comeback victory.

