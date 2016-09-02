What must the Meridian football team do to be successful in 2016?

1. Stay together
Last year was a bit more tumultuous for the Meridian football team than usual, with a player walkout and a Week 2 forfeit. Coach Bob Ames credits this year’s group of seniors for keeping the team together, and the Trojans will rely heavily on that group again in what figures to be a tight 1A NWC race.
2. Catching on
Meridian graduated the 1A NWC co-MVP, who led it in rushing and receiving last year, and it may take some time to find who will carry the the bulk of the load this year. Tony Schleimer was second on the team with 449 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Andrew Logan was third in receiving with 225 yards and two TDs.
3. Do your job
Ames has probably never been compared to New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, but he plans to use Belichick’s “Do your job” mentality this year. “We just can’t make mistakes,” he said. “We need to remember what our job is and play hard, and hopefully be fortunate. But we don’t have the Little Sisters of the Poor on our schedule.”
