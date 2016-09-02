Keep an eye on these Meridian football players in 2016

Simon Burkett
Junior QB
As a sophomore, Burkett passed for 1,374 yards and 16 touchdowns. Coach Bob Ames said, “His grandma was nice enough to send him to a bunch of summer passing camps,” and the Trojans hope to reap the rewards.
Brenten Fox
Senior OL/DL
Fox earned All-1A Northwest Conference honors last year on offense, and he’s part of a returning group that should make Meridian strong up front on both sides of the ball.
Andrew Logan
Senior TE/LB
Logan was one of two Trojans linebackers to earn All-1A NWC honors last year, and he’s the top returning receiver for Meridian, with 225 yards and two touchdowns in 2015.
Tony Schleimer
Junior RB/LB
Ames is quite pleased that it’s Meridian, not Mount Baker, that has the youngest Schleimer, though he’s a cousin of the Mountaineers’ standout. He was second on the team with 449 yards and three TDs as a sophomore.
Comments