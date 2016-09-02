True that nice guys finish last? Meridian hopes to prove it’s not

During a weightlifting session this summer, a couple of Bob Ames’ grandchildren were brought in for a visit.
After talking with them for a while, the Meridian High School football coach said he put on “Cinderella” to entertain the youngsters, while he and his coaches went into the office for a meeting.
“After a little while, I come out, and all the guys are huddled around the TV watching ‘Cinderella’ with the grandkids,” Ames said. “Then Gus – that little fat mouse – came on, and I said, ‘Holy cow, that’s me!’ It was so funny seeing all these high school-age guys watching ‘Cinderella.’ I guess they’re all just kids. We’ve got a group of nice kids this year, and they work hard.”
For those of you who don’t “speak Bob Ames,” the coaching legend almost always calls his team “nice” and “hard working” about this time of year. He usually follows it up with some colorful way of saying his team doesn’t have a shot against the “monsters of Whatcom County,” and this year wasn’t any different.
We’re all undefeated at this point. Injuries in the small schools play a huge role in how you do.
Meridian coach Bob Ames
But when Ames says how much he likes the guys on his 2016 roster, it’s clear he’s not just giving lip service.
Though Meridian last year made it to the state playoffs for the 22nd time since Ames took the reins in 1974, it was anything but a normal season. A group of players walked off the practice field before a Week 2 game at Squalicum with concerns over communication issues and practice length. The Trojans ended up forfeiting to the Storm, before the issues were ironed out and the team returned to practice the following week.
“These are the guys that stayed together through that whole thing and helped us get through it,” Ames said of players on this year’s roster.
13 Times Meridian has advanced to the state football playoffs since the turn of the millennium.
And they’re more than that – there’s plenty of talent and determination in this bunch.
“People should expect to come out and see a fun football game,” said junior quarterback Simon Burkett, “because we’re going to be fighting hard the whole game. … Our motto is, ‘Do your own job and trust that everyone else going to do theirs.’ ”
Burkett has worked hard this summer to ensure he’s ready to do his job after a fairly successful sophomore season. He attended a number of summer passing camps, earning honors at a few of them.
We can do pretty good if gastrointestinal disorders pass through the rest of the county when we play them.
Meridian coach Bob Ames
“He brings a great attitude and all that experience to us,” Ames said. “Simon just keeps working.”
He’ll have to show some patience as Meridian develops a new group of skill-position players around him. Up front, even Ames admits Meridian will be “OK,” especially with the return of All-1A NWC lineman Brenten Fox.
Ames said the Trojans also return a number of starters from last year’s defensive front seven, including All-1A NWC linebackers Andrew Logan and Manuel Sabalza.
“The one thing we’ve got to do is be able to play the pass well,” Ames said. “We’re getting better, but you’ve got to have four guys that can play the pass. In our league, we have teams that can throw the ball all over with these spread offenses. If you’ve got guys that can’t defend, they’ll find you pretty quick.”
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Friday, Sept. 2
Anacortes
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Blaine
7 p.m.
Sept. 17
at Cascade Christian
6 p.m.
Sept. 23
Lynden Christian*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
at Nooksack Valley*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
at Mount Baker*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
at Lynden Christian*
7 p.m.
Oct. 21
Nooksack Valley*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Mount Baker*
7 p.m.
*1A Northwest Conference game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
1
Dawson Logan
5-8
140
So.
QB
3
Dante Castaneda
5-3
120
So.
RB
5
Cole Roberts
5-3
125
So.
RB
6
Dawson Phillips
5-6
130
Sr.
WR
7
Jordan Birnel
5-5
135
Sr.
WR
8
Bryce Vandenhaak
5-5
135
Jr.
RB
9
Josh Plagerman
5-10
145
Sr.
WR
10
Andrew Logan
5-9
155
Sr.
TE
12
Matt Belanger
5-6
140
Jr.
TE
12
Hunter Holt
5-8
195
Sr.
OL
13
Simon Burkett
5-10
150
Jr.
QB
14
Harlon Stuit
5-10
145
So.
WR
18
Luke Gookstetter
5-6
145
Jr.
WR
20
Josh Needer
5-5
130
So.
WR
21
Lucas Hemenway
5-5
135
Jr.
WR
30
Brayden Zender
5-5
135
So.
RB
31
Baker Otter
5-6
145
Jr.
TE
32
Tony Schleimer
5-7
150
Jr.
RB
33
Dylan Hickok
5-6
140
So.
RB
35
Noah Richardson
5-5
145
Sr.
RB
44
Bryson Hickok
5-4
135
Jr.
RB
45
Tanner Bouwman
5-3
120
So.
RB
47
Oscar Madrigal
5-6
155
Sr.
RB
50
Enrique Gomez
5-7
150
So.
OL
51
Luke Carson
5-6
155
Jr.
OL
59
Braedon Kyzar
5-6
195
Sr.
OL
60
Dustin Bell
5-6
150
So.
OL
61
Manuel Sabalza
5-5
145
Jr.
OL
62
Brenten Fox
5-6
185
Sr.
OL
74
Hesser Sotello
5-6
145
So.
OL
77
Adam Kruzich
5-10
165
So.
OL
78
Bo Roberts
5-7
195
Sr.
OL
81
T J Dykstra
5-10
145
Jr.
WR
82
Trevor Pagnossin
5-10
155
So.
TE
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 4
Hoquiam
L 36-21
Sept. 11
at Squalicum
L (forfeit)
Sept. 18
at Chelan
W 49-14
Sept. 25
at Lynden Christian*
W 40-13
Oct. 2
Mount Baker*
L 33-28
Oct. 9
at Nooksack Valley*
W 49-28
Oct. 16
Lynden Christian*
W 41-18
Oct. 23
at Mount Baker*
L 36-15
Oct. 30
Nooksack Valley*
W 42-6
1A NORTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6
Cedar Park Christian
W 42-6
1A STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 14
Hoquaim
L 25-20
*1A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Nick Dritsas
178
1,021
5.7
12
Tony Schleimer
76
449
5.9
3
Simon Burkett
55
299
5.4
5
Marcus McGuinn
33
158
4.8
2
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Simon Burkett
99
178
1,374
16
6
Marcus McGuinn
26
50
428
5
3
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Nick Dritsas
42
736
17.5
10
Marcus McGuinn
23
344
15.0
4
Andrew Logan
17
225
13.2
2
Daniel Young
19
207
10.9
3
