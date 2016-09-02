What must the Ferndale football team do to be successful in 2016?

1. The need for speed
Though the team doesn’t have as much size as last year, Ferndale’s team speed is better than it’s been in recent years, so it needs to play to that strength. Coach Jamie Plenkovich says he’s making sure his players and coaches understand that so they can speed up everything they do on both sides of the ball and let his players play fast.
2. Diversify, diversify, diversify
Plenkovich said he felt Ferndale became a too one-dimensional in 2015, focusing too heavily on the talents of Austin Honeycutt. With a number of talented backs returning this year, as well as a returning quarterback, Plenkovich said he would like to see his offense attack opponents in a number of different ways.
3. Healthy living
Ferndale may not be as deep as it’s been in the past, so it won’t have the resources to survive the injury bug. If the injuries do start to pile up, it could be a problem, especially considering Plenkovich is expecting bigger schools in the Wesco to be a bit deeper than what the Golden Eagles have seen in the Northwest Conference.
