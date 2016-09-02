Keep an eye on these Ferndale football players in 2016

Winterhawk Leighton
Senior OL/DL
At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Leighton is one of the biggest players on the Ferndale roster. He worked hard during the offseason so he can help establish a physical presence on both lines.
James Hinson
Junior QB/DB
Hinson passed for 918 yards and 11 TDs in Ferndale’s wing-T offense in 2015. Should be fun to see what he can do on both sides of the ball now that he’s a year older and bigger.
Ben Broselle
Senior RB/LB
Broselle rushed for 150 yards and a TD on only eight carries before suffering an injury in 2015. If he returns healthy, he will be a difference maker in the offensive backfield and at linebacker.
Justice Powell
Senior RB/DB
Powell rushed for 824 yards and eight TDs in 2015 and is Ferndale’s top returning rusher. He also is part of what figures to be a talented and experienced Golden Eagles secondary.
Comments