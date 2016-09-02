High School Football

September 2, 2016 6:00 AM

Keep an eye on these Ferndale football players in 2016

By David Rasbach

Winterhawk Leighton

Senior OL/DL

At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Leighton is one of the biggest players on the Ferndale roster. He worked hard during the offseason so he can help establish a physical presence on both lines.

James Hinson

Junior QB/DB

Hinson passed for 918 yards and 11 TDs in Ferndale’s wing-T offense in 2015. Should be fun to see what he can do on both sides of the ball now that he’s a year older and bigger.

Ben Broselle

Senior RB/LB

Broselle rushed for 150 yards and a TD on only eight carries before suffering an injury in 2015. If he returns healthy, he will be a difference maker in the offensive backfield and at linebacker.

Justice Powell

Senior RB/DB

Powell rushed for 824 yards and eight TDs in 2015 and is Ferndale’s top returning rusher. He also is part of what figures to be a talented and experienced Golden Eagles secondary.

