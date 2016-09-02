After playing 3 games in 10 days in 2015, Ferndale’s new league brings new optimism

You didn’t hear any public complaints from the Ferndale football team, but inside the locker room, there had to be some grumbling and grousing.
As the only Class 3A team in the Northwest Conference the past four years, Ferndale was odd-man out when it came to seeding in the district playoffs with the Wesco’s 3A schools. It had no shot to earn anything better than a No. 2 seed – if it was lucky.
“It was a little frustrating,” Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich said, “but you also just deal with the position you’re in. If we were good enough to keep going forward, it really didn’t matter.”
In 2012, the Golden Eagles made it through the Week 10 quad-district playoffs, only to match up with Bellevue in the first round of state. A year later, Ferndale drew Bellevue in the quad-district playoffs.
It’s kind of exciting to have some guys on the schedule where you don’t know each other super well like we’ve had here in the Northwest Conference.
Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich
Last year, the Golden Eagles had to beat Sedro-Woolley on Oct. 29 just to assure themselves the right to play Marysville-Pilchuck in a Nov. 3 quad-district play-in game. The winner received the honor of facing – you guessed it – Bellevue on Nov. 7 in the quad-district playoffs.
But those days are over.
Ferndale, along with newly minted 3A Squalicum, decided to leave the Northwest Conference for football only to play a full 3A Wesco North schedule the next four years.
“We won’t have to play those three games in (10) days again this year,” senior lineman Winterhawk Leighton said. “That was rough.”
3 Games in 10 days Fernalde had to play at the end of the season. Those days should be over with their move to the 3A Wesco North division this year.
It also means the Golden Eagles and Storm will have the same opportunity as any other 3A Wesco North team to earn a top seed into the quad-district playoffs.
Granted, they will be playing bigger schools every week, but Plenkovich said he feels playing in the toughest 2A league in the state has prepared his team for the challenges it will face in the Wesco.
“I’ve always said good teams are good teams, no matter how many A’s they have before their name,” Plenkovich said. “We’ve played some very good teams up here the past few years, and we’ll play some good teams in the Wesco. Maybe those teams will have a little more depth.”
We’ve just got to keep getting better, and we’ve got to use our strengths. We’ve got to use the fact that we’re going to have good team speed on both sides of the ball.
Ferndale coach Jamie Plenkovich
The Golden Eagles feel they have a team ready to compete against those deeper teams with a wealth of returning skill position players and one of its speedier clubs in years.
Though Ferndale graduated its top rusher from last year, it returns three talented backs in Ben Broselle, Justice Powell and Cole Semu. It also brings back quarterback James Hinson and one of its top receivers in Jacob Kildall.
The offensive line might not be as big or have the experience it’s had in recent years, but Nate Slaton and Leighton should anchor what figures to be an athletic group. Newcomers include Mikhail Varetskiy and Alex Cleary.
Defensively, the Golden Eagles have a lot of returning talent in the secondary, and Jordan Cristelli and Cleary return at linebacker. Leighton will be a three-year starter on the defensive line.
“I think we’ll do pretty good in the Wesco,” Leighton said. “I’m not trying to be cocky, but I have a lot of faith in my boys.”
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
Vancouver (B.C.) Academy
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
at Lynden
7 p.m.
Sept. 17
South Kitsap
4 p.m.
Sept. 23
at Arlington*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
Marysville-Pilchuck
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
at Stanwood*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Oak Harbor*
7 p.m.
Oct. 22
at Squalicum (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Marysville-Getchell*
7 p.m.
*3A Wesco North game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
2
Sky Freeman
6-0
190
Sr.
RB/DB
3
Orlando Alacron
5-10
155
Sr.
WR/DB
4
Patrick Hegarty
6-3
180
Sr.
K
5
Marcos Ortiz
5-8
145
Jr.
WR/DB
6
Jacob Kildall
6-1
180
Sr.
WR/DB
7
Watiko Leighton
6-0
165
So.
WR/DB
8
Nathan Howlett
5-8
155
So.
QB/K
9
Justice Powell
6-2
190
Sr.
RB/DB
11
Cole Nickerson
5-8
145
So.
WR/DB
12
Jared Emmert
6-0
160
Jr.
WR/DB
13
James Hinson
6-2
195
Jr.
QB/DB
17
Carson Moyes
5-8
140
So.
QB/DB
18
Conner Obergotsberger
5-8
170
So.
QB/DB
20
Ben Broselle
6-1
190
Sr.
RB/LB
21
Cole Semu
5-10
190
Jr.
RB/DB
22
Mikhail Balko
5-9
145
So.
RB/DB
22
Sequoyah Julius
6-0
160
So.
WR/DB
23
Gabe Zwade
5-10
185
Jr.
RB/DL
24
Jacob Lamphier
5-7
120
So.
WR/DB
25
Andrew Ryan
5-11
170
Jr.
RB/LB
26
Sean Gomes
5-6
160
Jr.
RB/LB
29
Gadar Fox
6-0
200
So.
RB/DL
30
Philip Valdez
5-9
150
Sr.
WR/DB
31
Logan Otway
5-6
125
Sr.
RB/DB
32
Jaden Schwartz
5-8
150
So.
RB/LB
34
Carter Colon
6-3
190
Jr.
TE/LB
35
Alfonso Billy
5-7
145
Jr.
RB/DB
36
Jaden Brown
5-10
150
So.
RB/DB
38
Bryan Ebe
5-8
140
So.
RB/DB
40
Dillon Snook
5-9
145
So.
RB/LB
42
Jarid Poole
5-9
155
So.
WR/DB
43
Brett Westford
5-11
175
So.
RB/LB
45
Dalton Cristelli
5-9
160
Sr.
RB/LB
47
Jordan Cristelli
5-9
180
Sr.
TE/LB
50
Jeremy Ericson
5-9
180
So.
OL/DL
52
Winterhawk Leighton
6-3
255
Sr.
OL/DL
53
Uriah Guilory
5-10
200
So.
OL/DL
54
Jack Bartram
6-1
230
Sr.
OL/DL
55
Kahlao Young
5-8
205
Sr.
OL/DL
56
Alex Cleary
6-0
185
Jr.
OL/LB
57
Nate Slaton
6-0
230
Sr.
OL/DL
58
Jurshawn Pina-Wilson
5-8
170
So.
OL/DL
61
Spencer Crosswhite
5-11
210
Jr.
OL/DL
63
Patrick Willett
6-0
290
Jr.
OL/DL
64
Nick Slaughter
5-7
215
So.
OL/LB
66
Geiran Hatchett
6-4
235
Fr.
OL/DL
67
Morgan Mastorovich
5-11
250
Jr.
OL/DL
69
Kyle Ruiz
6-2
280
Sr.
OL/DL
70
Isaac Martin
5-4
163
So.
OL/DL
71
Logan Hildebrand
6-3
195
So.
OL/DL
72
Shawn Godinez
5-9
180
So.
OL/DL
73
Darius Washington
5-10
260
So.
OL/DL
75
Kody Gunderson
6-0
215
Sr.
OL/DL
76
Mikhail Varetskiy
6-2
205
Jr.
OL/DL
78
Anthony Barrera
6-1
260
So.
OL/DL
80
Austin Roughton
5-9
145
Jr.
WR/DB
81
Joey Thompson
5-10
145
Jr.
WR/DB
82
Taylor Lupo
5-4
110
So.
WR/DB
84
Caleb Long
5-7
145
So.
WR/DB
85
Darius Walker-Perkins
6-2
215
Jr.
TE/DL
87
Tyler Hoffmaster
5-10
175
So.
TE/LB
88
Micah Oostra
6-1
155
Jr.
WR/DB
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 5
Kamiakin
W 35-34
Sept. 11
at Oak Harbor
L 31-28
Sept. 18
Blaine*
W 34-20
Sept. 25
at Burlington-Edison*
W 20-10
Oct. 2
Anacortes*
W 55-14
Oct. 10
at Squalicum*
L 12-7
Oct. 16
Lynden
L 34-7
Oct. 23
Sehome
W 49-7
Oct. 29
at Sedro-Woolley*
W 20-16
3A QUAD-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 3
at Marysville-Pilchick
W 49-20
Nov. 7
at Bellevue
L 41-7
*2A/3A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Austin Honeycutt
189
1,233
6.5
14
Justice Powell
119
824
6.9
8
Cole Semu
64
421
6.5
5
Ben Broselle
8
150
18.8
1
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
James Hinson
54
114
918
11
4
Kyler Schemstad
1
2
18
0
0
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Jackson King
14
289
20.6
3
Sky Freeman
15
227
15.1
3
Jacob Kildall
12
221
18.4
1
Justice Powell
4
83
20.8
1
Comments