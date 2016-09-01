What must the Blaine football team do to be successful in 2016?

1. Don’t space out
Blaine coach Jay Dodd called tackling in space his team’s “Achilles’ heel” the past couple of seasons, and it’s something the Borderites must improve. Much of the responsibility for stopping the big play will fall on the secondary, but the front seven also must do its job so Blaine doesn’t have to move defensive backs into the box.
2. Line it up
Blaine should be strong up front, with four returning starters on the offensive line. Dodd was impressed with the offseason work put in by the group, but now they must show they can use their stronger bodies to open holes for the running game and protect quarterback Jalen Kortlever.
3. Focus on the details
With an experienced group returning, Dodd said he and his coaching staff have asked the team to pay attention to the details. Now it’s time to execute. The Borderites feel confident they have a shot to contend, but they can’t let minutia trip them up along the way.
