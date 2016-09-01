Keep an eye on these Blaine football players in 2016

Riley Fritsch
Senior RB/DB
Fritsch actually had a better year as a sophomore, but 1,166 yards and 13 TDs is nothing to sneeze at. With a strong offseason and four offensive-line starters back, he could have his best year yet.
Jalen Kortlever
Senior QB/DB
Kortlever passed for 1,511 yards and 19 TDs in 2015 and is looking for more this year. A true student of the game – and a 4.0 student – he attended numerous camps this summer.
Jared Phillips
Senior OL/LB
Coach Jay Dodd said his returning tackle has put on nearly 25 pounds. “He’s gotten stronger and is still a really good athlete,” Dodd said. Blaine also is expecting big things from him at outside linebacker.
Tucker Jensen
Senior OL/LB
Jensen will be the only newcomer on Blaine’s offensive line, and he’ll be the vocal and inspirational leader in the middle of the defense. He was a second-team All-2A/3A NWC pick on defense last year.
