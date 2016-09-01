High School Football

September 1, 2016 6:00 AM

Keep an eye on these Blaine football players in 2016

By David Rasbach

Riley Fritsch

Senior RB/DB

Fritsch actually had a better year as a sophomore, but 1,166 yards and 13 TDs is nothing to sneeze at. With a strong offseason and four offensive-line starters back, he could have his best year yet.

Jalen Kortlever

Senior QB/DB

Kortlever passed for 1,511 yards and 19 TDs in 2015 and is looking for more this year. A true student of the game – and a 4.0 student – he attended numerous camps this summer.

Jared Phillips

Senior OL/LB

Coach Jay Dodd said his returning tackle has put on nearly 25 pounds. “He’s gotten stronger and is still a really good athlete,” Dodd said. Blaine also is expecting big things from him at outside linebacker.

Tucker Jensen

Senior OL/LB

Jensen will be the only newcomer on Blaine’s offensive line, and he’ll be the vocal and inspirational leader in the middle of the defense. He was a second-team All-2A/3A NWC pick on defense last year.

