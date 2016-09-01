They may not be biggest team in the 2A NWC, but don’t overlook Blaine in 2016

For the past two years, the Blaine football team has been kind of like the middle child of the Northwest Conference – a little too small to hang with many of the bigger Class 2A and 3A schools but too big to compete in 1A.
Not coincidentally, the Borderites missed the postseason in 2014 and 2015 as a 2A school after making at least the district playoffs seven of the previous eight years.
Blaine was hopeful that reclassification would give it a break, but the enrollment numbers simply wouldn’t cooperate – the Borderites again will be the smallest 2A NWC school and the third-smallest 2A school in the state.
“We were right on the edge of becoming a 1A or a 2A last February,” Blaine coach Jay Dodd said. “It’s a four-year commitment this time, so it really would have been nice. But that’s the way it went.”
We’ve got a very special senior class, and they’ve been waiting for this for a long time. Lot of good players in that senior group, and they’re ready to go.
Blaine coach Jay Dodd
But Dodd and his boys on the border are far from throwing in the towel.
With 3A Squalicum and Ferndale moving to the Wesco Conference and a strong group of returners, the Borderites believe they have a legitimate shot to put a scare in the traditional 2A NWC powers and contend for at least a postseason spot.
“I expect us to battle for a conference championship,” senior Riley Fritsch said. “I think we’re a lot more experienced. Last year, we had a lot of juniors – we didn’t have a very big senior class. ... We’ve got pretty much the same guys back, and now we’re bigger, stronger and faster.”
Preseason practices have shown that, as Dodd said there is competition at a number of positions – something a school Blaine’s size doesn’t always see.
6.2 Yards per play Blaine allowed in 2015, thanks in part to a large number of big plays. The Borderites hope to bring that number down in 2016.
“In the past, we’ve just sort of worked with certain groups of kids getting them ready for Fridays,” Dodd said. “Right now, we’re still figuring out who those players are, and it’s making everyone better.”
One position in which there’s certainty is tailback, where Fritsch has been the bell-cow back the past two seasons, rushing for a combined 2,573 yards and 29 touchdowns.
He’ll be running behind a line that returns four starters – tackles Jared Phillips and Austin Kelstrup, guard Porter Schmidt and center John Kramme.
“They’re bigger and stronger, but will they go out there and move some people?” Dodd said.
What can be challenging for us is we need to find four guys across the board that can tackle in space and make plays on defense. Typically, a school our size might have one, maybe two.
Blaine coach Jay Dodd
They’ll also be asked to protect returning quarterback Jalen Kortlever, who has Anthony Ball back as a target as well as six or seven other receivers.
As good as the offense could be, the key for the Borderites likely will be their defense’s ability to stop the big play – the team’s “Achilles’ heel” the past two seasons, Dodd said. Much of the responsibility for stopping big plays will fall on safeties Gunnar Arnason and Garrett Adams and seven or eight others competing to start at cornerback.
Dodd said he hopes to keep just seven in the box to allow the secondary to focus on stopping those big plays. Tucker Jensen will be the vocal and inspirational leader at inside linebacker, while Blaine will look for big things from Phillips and Cruz Rodriguez at outside linebacker.
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
Nooksack Valley
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
at Meridian
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
Sedro-Woolley*
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
Bellingham*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
at Anacortes*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
at Lynden*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Lakewood*
7 p.m.
Oct. 21
Sehome*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
at Burlington-Edison*
7 p.m.
*2A Northwest Conference game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
1
Jalen Kortlever
6-1
180
Sr.
QB/DB
2
Colby Knutzen
5-8
140
So.
WR/DB
3
Haden Anthony
5-10
150
Sr.
WR/DB
3
Riley Leach
5-7
160
So.
WR/DB
4
Chase Abshere
6-0
170
So.
WR/DB
5
Julian Gonzalez
5-8
180
Jr.
RB/LB
6
Cameron Ellis
6-1
160
Jr.
QB/DB
7
Max Miller
5-11
155
Jr.
WR/DB
9
Ben Adams
6-0
170
So.
QB/DB
10
Bryce Stanovich
6-2
160
Jr.
WR/DB
11
Gunnar Arnason
6-0
190
Sr.
WR/DB
12
Brian Davis
5-9
185
So.
WR/DB
12
Carlos Gutierrez
5-10
165
Jr.
WR/DB
13
Alex Mercado
5-7
125
So.
WR/DB
13
Dalton Mouw
6-0
155
Jr.
WR/DB
14
Alfonso Dermendziev
5-11
160
Sr.
WR/DB
15
Garrison Folk
5-7
150
Jr.
WR/DB
16
Isaiah Russ
5-9
140
Jr.
WR/DB
17
Eric Davis
6-1
160
Sr.
WR/DB
20
Trenton Denhartog
6-0
150
Jr.
WR/DB
21
Riley Fritsch
5-9
180
Sr.
RB/DB
22
Stephen Delligatti
5-10
145
Sr.
WR/DB
23
Caleb Bullard
5-4
140
Jr.
RB/DL
25
Braden Otto
5-8
175
Sr.
RB/LB
27
Hudson Reid
5-11
180
So.
OL/LB
27
Travis Siebol
5-11
165
Sr.
TE/LB
29
Garrett Adams
5-5
145
Sr.
RB/DB
30
Danyil Tkachov
5-10
160
So.
RB/LB
31
Jaden Seitz
6-0
195
Jr.
TE/LB
31
Blake Renskers
5-8
160
Sr.
LB/RB
33
Yosyf Tkachov
6-0
150
Jr.
WR/LB
34
Jacob Westfall
5-10
175
So.
RB/LB
35
Kyle Sentkowski
6-0
190
Sr.
K/P
51
John Kramme
5-10
215
Sr.
OL/DL
52
Chase Dubois
5-10
165
Jr.
RB/DL
53
Saul Magallon
5-11
210
Jr.
OL/DL
54
Porter Schmidt
5-10
230
Jr.
OL/DL
55
Connor Ellis
6-0
230
So.
OL/DL
56
Allan Louie
5-9
195
Sr.
OL/DL
57
Jakob Soto
6-2
210
Jr.
OL/LB
58
Joshua Soto
6-3
210
Jr.
OL/LB
59
Isaac Avena
5-9
180
Sr.
OL/LB
60
River Markusen
5-11
195
Jr.
OL/DL
63
Alex Burke
5-11
145
So.
WR/DB
64
Devyn Dickinson
6-1
200
Sr.
OL/DL
65
Tucker Jensen
6-1
210
Sr.
OL/LB
69
Tristan Alanis
5-10
190
Jr.
OL/DL
70
Jared Philips
6-4
240
Sr.
OL/LB
71
Joshua Rogers
6-0
175
Jr.
OL/LB
75
Austin Kelstrup
6-4
320
Sr.
OL/DL
77
Isaiah Hee
5-5
180
Jr.
OL/DL
81
Dashawn Neal
5-11
165
Sr.
WR/DB
82
Cruz Rodriguez
6-3
215
Jr.
TE/LB
83
Drew Schroeder
6-0
155
So.
WR/LB
84
Conner Bolick
5-11
140
So.
WR/DB
88
Anthony Ball
6-0
195
Sr.
WR/DB
NA
Arjun Sinota
5-9
160
So.
TE/LB
NA
Adam Vega
6-2
185
So.
WR/DB
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 4
New Westminster (B.C.)
W 55-20
Sept. 11
at Granite Falls
W 48-0
Sept. 18
at Ferndale*
L 34-20
Sept. 25
Sehome*
W 37-7
Oct. 2
at Sedro-Woolley*
L 48-8
Oct. 9
Anacortes*
W 35-28
Oct. 16
Burlington-Edison*
L 45-21
Oct. 23
at Squalicum*
L 34-13
Oct. 30
Lynden*
L 37-14
*2A/3A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Riley Fritsch
211
1,166
5.5
13
Garrett Adams
27
225
8.3
2
Jon Anderson
4
23
5.8
0
Marcus Potts
6
-9
-1.5
0
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Jalen Kortlever
84
184
1,511
19
9
Marcus Potts
2
3
16
0
0
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Anthony Ball
35
545
15.6
8
Jonathan Starcer
16
397
24.8
2
Layton Hagee
10
190
19.0
2
Gunnar Arnason
4
112
28.0
2
