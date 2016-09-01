What must the Lummi football team do to be successful in 2016?

1. Turn a new page
Simply put, mistakes cost the Blackhawks a state title in 2015. The Blackhawks know they have enough talent to get back to the championship game, but they must make sure everybody is on the same page to eliminate those mistakes if they want to claim the second state title in school history. They’ve been focusing on the details this year.
2. Title defense
Lummi’s defense was outstanding during its playoff run, allowing just 28 points in four games, but it allowed 42 against Almira-Coulee-Hartline in the title game. Despite Lummi’s offensive firepower, it’s always good to be able to lean on a stout defensive unit, especially in November when the games get more meaningful.
3. Spread it around
With so many talented athletes at the skill positions, coach Jim Sandusky is going to have a tough time making sure everybody gets a shot to shine on offense. Doing so, though, will help keep his team fresher when the games really matter at the end of the season and make sure everyone stays focused on the task at hand.
