September 1, 2016 1:00 PM

Keep an eye on these Lummi football players in 2016

By David Rasbach

Raven Borsey

Senior WR/LB

One half of what Lummi coach Jim Sandusky calls “the wonder twins,” Borsey put in considerable work during the offseason, making him even more dangerous than he was last year.

Free Borsey

Senior QB/LB

Like brother Raven, Free Borsey has the athletic ability to play just about anywhere on the field, and the Blackhawks will rely heavily on him, especially as one half of its quarterback rotation.

Devin Lawrence

Senior OL/DE

Lawrence will be at the center of the Blackhawks’ offensive line – the same spot he’s been for quite awhile. Not only is he physical, but he understands Lummi’s complicated system.

Trazil Lane

Senior WR/DB

Another in a long list of talented Blackhawks skill position players. Lummi will need to try to get the ball to him whenever and wherever it can and let him do the rest.

