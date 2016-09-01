One play away in 2015, Lummi focusing on details to make sure there’s no repeat

Despite what those new workout shirts, supplied by Russell Athletic as part of its national #settlethescore market campaign, proclaim, the Lummi football team really wasn’t just “1 Play” away from winning a Class 1B state title in 2015.
It was so much less ... and so much more.
“Out of all the plays in the game,” Blackhawks coach Jim Sandusky said. “I counted 14 where we had a mental bust – a kid going through the wrong gap on defense, some freelance in the secondary, a fumble, whatever. If we had eliminated just one of those mental mistakes on one of those plays, we would have won. Any one of those plays is a game changer. That’s a hard one to take.”
Sandusky and Lummi have had nine months to stew over a 46-42 loss to Almira-Coulee-Hartline last December, and all it’s done is make them hungrier.
It was a tough offseason, thinking, ‘This play or that play; this mistake or that mistake.’ It was just the minor details that kept us from the title.
Lummi coach Jim Sandusky
“We were one play away from making our dreams come true last year,” senior Raven Borsey said, “ and we came up one play short. That’s been our drive – to not make that mistake on that one play.”
Fortunately, the Blackhawks believe they return enough talent to make another run, and this time, they plan to leave the Tacoma Dome with the second title in the program’s history.
“I expect us to be back in the state championship,” senior Free Borsey said. “I expect a lot; we’re just a powerhouse. I think we’re definitely the No. 1-ranked team in the state, by far. We have a lot of speed and a lot of talent. We have so much talent, we don’t know what to do with it.”
12 Consecutive years Lummi has advanced to the Class 1B state playoffs, including last year, when the Blackhawks made the title game for the fourth time.
While that may be the case, Sandusky and his staff have tried to hammer on the point that talent is not enough. Combine talent with discipline, then a team has something.
Most of Lummi’s attention, Sandusky said, has been focused on defense – making sure there isn’t just knowledge, but understanding. The key, Sandusky said, is making sure everybody is on the same page and knows their assignments to help prevent a repeat of last year’s finish.
“We’re just focusing on the minor details,” Sandusky said. “Even the agility drills – if a kid comes through with one foot when it’s supposed to be two, you’ve got to go back and get it right.”
If Lummi can correct the little things, it should be dangerous.
“We’ve got a lot of athletes. I’ve got 14 to 16 guys, right now, I could put in. The key for us is making sure everyone knows what they are supposed to do.
Lummi coach Jim Sandusky
Sandusky said the team will have more experience and size up front on offense than it’s had in recent years with Devin Lawrence at center and Jacob Washington and Keegan Jojola at the tackles.
Free Borsey and Dashawn Lawrence will likely share time at quarterback to utilize their different skill sets, and whichever is not receiving snaps will likely line up in the backfield.
There will be plenty of other playmakers for either to choose from, including Raven Borsey, Trazil Lane, John Ballew, Noah Toby and Lincoln Tom, among others.
On defense, Jojola and Shawn Digs should shine up front with the Borseys playing either linebacker or defensive back. Stanford Hoskins and Elder Roberts should be solid at inside linebacker.
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
Seattle Lutheran
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
at Neah Bay
5 p.m.
Sept. 16
Taholah
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
at Muckelshoot Tribal
5 p.m.
Oct. 1
at Touchet
3 p.m.
Oct. 7
Tulalip Heritage*
7 p.m.
Oct. 15
at Crescent*
2 p.m.
Oct. 21
Friday Harbor
TBD
Oct. 28
Neah Bay*
7 p.m.
*1B Northwest League game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
1
Lincoln Tom
5-8
169
Fr.
2
Tyrell Solomon
5-8
143
Fr.
3
Quincy Lane
5-9
156
So.
4
Matt Martin
5-9
162
Sr.
5
Trazil Lane
6-3
194
Sr.
6
Demaris Lane
5-9
160
Jr.
7
Joseph Jefferson
5-11
175
Sr.
8
Derek Cooper
5-11
163
Jr.
10
Dashawn Lawrence
6-0
209
Jr.
11
Free Borsey
6-0
177
Sr.
13
Raven Borsey
6-0
178
Sr.
17
Isiah Williams
5-7
143
8th
20
Elder Roberts
5-11
188
Sr.
21
Caleb Revey
5-11
162
Fr.
22
Jeremaine Toby
5-7
179
Fr.
23
Stanford Hoskins
5-8
198
Jr.
24
Noah Toby
5-9
162
So.
25
Tristin Revey
5-9
158
Fr.
26
Adrian Myers
6-0
178
Jr.
27
Keegan Jojola
6-3
267
Sr.
30
Donavan Jones
5-8
142
Jr.
32
Isiah Jefferson
5-9
153
Fr.
33
James Williams
6-0
205
Sr.
34
John Ballew
5-9
191
Sr.
37
Devin Lawrence
6-0
243
Sr.
43
Andrew Jefferson
6-0
181
So.
44
Cody Olsen
5-11
158
So.
51
Noah Lumbert
5-10
192
Fr.
52
Calvin McCain
5-7
201
Fr.
55
Tyler Martin
5-10
215
Sr.
60
Patrick Sturgeon
5-8
219
Fr.
72
Mason Deardorff
6-0
312
So.
75
Shawn Diggs
6-2
417
Sr.
80
Jay Ell
6-0
162
So.
83
Miquel Ortez
5-7
145
Fr.
87
Val Jefferson
5-8
155
8th
90
Wakeen Finkbonner
5-11
171
Fr.
99
Jacob Washington
5-10
223
Jr.
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 4
at Taholah
W 40-12
Sept. 18
at Seattle Lutheran
W 72-64
Sept. 25
Entiat
L 40-24
Oct. 2
at Clallam Bay*
W 72-22
Oct. 9
Crescent*
W 46-8
Oct. 16
at Neah Bay*
L 62-12
Oct. 23
Darrington
W 20-6
Oct. 29
at Tulalip Heritage
W 67-28
1B QUAD-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6
at Oakville
W 56-8
1B STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 14
at Seattle Lutheran
W 50-0
Nov. 21
Quilcene
W 40-0
Nov. 28
Neah Bay
W 26-20
Dec. 4
Almira-Coulee-Hartline
L 46-42
*1B Northwest League game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Hank Hoskins
37
355
9.6
6
Free Borsey
8
167
20.9
1
Trazil Lane
4
159
39.8
2
Dashawn Lawrence
11
130
7.2
3
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Jonathan Casimir
56
90
961
10
2
Dashawn Lawrence
2
5
50
0
0
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Trazil Lane
17
405
23.8
5
Free Borsey
18
303
16.8
4
Raven Borsey
9
125
13.9
0
John Ballew
3
72
24.0
0
NOTE: Full season stats not available
