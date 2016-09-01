High School Football

September 1, 2016 1:00 PM

One play away in 2015, Lummi focusing on details to make sure there’s no repeat

By David Rasbach

Despite what those new workout shirts, supplied by Russell Athletic as part of its national #settlethescore market campaign, proclaim, the Lummi football team really wasn’t just “1 Play” away from winning a Class 1B state title in 2015.

It was so much less ... and so much more.

“Out of all the plays in the game,” Blackhawks coach Jim Sandusky said. “I counted 14 where we had a mental bust – a kid going through the wrong gap on defense, some freelance in the secondary, a fumble, whatever. If we had eliminated just one of those mental mistakes on one of those plays, we would have won. Any one of those plays is a game changer. That’s a hard one to take.”

Sandusky and Lummi have had nine months to stew over a 46-42 loss to Almira-Coulee-Hartline last December, and all it’s done is make them hungrier.

It was a tough offseason, thinking, ‘This play or that play; this mistake or that mistake.’ It was just the minor details that kept us from the title.

Lummi coach Jim Sandusky

“We were one play away from making our dreams come true last year,” senior Raven Borsey said, “ and we came up one play short. That’s been our drive – to not make that mistake on that one play.”

Fortunately, the Blackhawks believe they return enough talent to make another run, and this time, they plan to leave the Tacoma Dome with the second title in the program’s history.

“I expect us to be back in the state championship,” senior Free Borsey said. “I expect a lot; we’re just a powerhouse. I think we’re definitely the No. 1-ranked team in the state, by far. We have a lot of speed and a lot of talent. We have so much talent, we don’t know what to do with it.”

12 Consecutive years Lummi has advanced to the Class 1B state playoffs, including last year, when the Blackhawks made the title game for the fourth time.

While that may be the case, Sandusky and his staff have tried to hammer on the point that talent is not enough. Combine talent with discipline, then a team has something.

Most of Lummi’s attention, Sandusky said, has been focused on defense – making sure there isn’t just knowledge, but understanding. The key, Sandusky said, is making sure everybody is on the same page and knows their assignments to help prevent a repeat of last year’s finish.

“We’re just focusing on the minor details,” Sandusky said. “Even the agility drills – if a kid comes through with one foot when it’s supposed to be two, you’ve got to go back and get it right.”

If Lummi can correct the little things, it should be dangerous.

“We’ve got a lot of athletes. I’ve got 14 to 16 guys, right now, I could put in. The key for us is making sure everyone knows what they are supposed to do.

Lummi coach Jim Sandusky

Sandusky said the team will have more experience and size up front on offense than it’s had in recent years with Devin Lawrence at center and Jacob Washington and Keegan Jojola at the tackles.

Free Borsey and Dashawn Lawrence will likely share time at quarterback to utilize their different skill sets, and whichever is not receiving snaps will likely line up in the backfield.

There will be plenty of other playmakers for either to choose from, including Raven Borsey, Trazil Lane, John Ballew, Noah Toby and Lincoln Tom, among others.

On defense, Jojola and Shawn Digs should shine up front with the Borseys playing either linebacker or defensive back. Stanford Hoskins and Elder Roberts should be solid at inside linebacker.

2016 schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 2

Seattle Lutheran

7 p.m.

Sept. 9

at Neah Bay

5 p.m.

Sept. 16

Taholah

7 p.m.

Sept. 23

at Muckelshoot Tribal

5 p.m.

Oct. 1

at Touchet

3 p.m.

Oct. 7

Tulalip Heritage*

7 p.m.

Oct. 15

at Crescent*

2 p.m.

Oct. 21

Friday Harbor

TBD

Oct. 28

Neah Bay*

7 p.m.

*1B Northwest League game

2016 roster

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

1

Lincoln Tom

5-8

169

Fr.

2

Tyrell Solomon

5-8

143

Fr.

3

Quincy Lane

5-9

156

So.

4

Matt Martin

5-9

162

Sr.

5

Trazil Lane

6-3

194

Sr.

6

Demaris Lane

5-9

160

Jr.

7

Joseph Jefferson

5-11

175

Sr.

8

Derek Cooper

5-11

163

Jr.

10

Dashawn Lawrence

6-0

209

Jr.

11

Free Borsey

6-0

177

Sr.

13

Raven Borsey

6-0

178

Sr.

17

Isiah Williams

5-7

143

8th

20

Elder Roberts

5-11

188

Sr.

21

Caleb Revey

5-11

162

Fr.

22

Jeremaine Toby

5-7

179

Fr.

23

Stanford Hoskins

5-8

198

Jr.

24

Noah Toby

5-9

162

So.

25

Tristin Revey

5-9

158

Fr.

26

Adrian Myers

6-0

178

Jr.

27

Keegan Jojola

6-3

267

Sr.

30

Donavan Jones

5-8

142

Jr.

32

Isiah Jefferson

5-9

153

Fr.

33

James Williams

6-0

205

Sr.

34

John Ballew

5-9

191

Sr.

37

Devin Lawrence

6-0

243

Sr.

43

Andrew Jefferson

6-0

181

So.

44

Cody Olsen

5-11

158

So.

51

Noah Lumbert

5-10

192

Fr.

52

Calvin McCain

5-7

201

Fr.

55

Tyler Martin

5-10

215

Sr.

60

Patrick Sturgeon

5-8

219

Fr.

72

Mason Deardorff

6-0

312

So.

75

Shawn Diggs

6-2

417

Sr.

80

Jay Ell

6-0

162

So.

83

Miquel Ortez

5-7

145

Fr.

87

Val Jefferson

5-8

155

8th

90

Wakeen Finkbonner

5-11

171

Fr.

99

Jacob Washington

5-10

223

Jr.

2015 results

Date

Opponent

Score

Sept. 4

at Taholah

W 40-12

Sept. 18

at Seattle Lutheran

W 72-64

Sept. 25

Entiat

L 40-24

Oct. 2

at Clallam Bay*

W 72-22

Oct. 9

Crescent*

W 46-8

Oct. 16

at Neah Bay*

L 62-12

Oct. 23

Darrington

W 20-6

Oct. 29

at Tulalip Heritage

W 67-28

1B QUAD-DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Nov. 6

at Oakville

W 56-8

1B STATE PLAYOFFS

Nov. 14

at Seattle Lutheran

W 50-0

Nov. 21

Quilcene

W 40-0

Nov. 28

Neah Bay

W 26-20

Dec. 4

Almira-Coulee-Hartline

L 46-42

*1B Northwest League game

2015 statistical leaders

RUSHING

Player

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Hank Hoskins

37

355

9.6

6

Free Borsey

8

167

20.9

1

Trazil Lane

4

159

39.8

2

Dashawn Lawrence

11

130

7.2

3

PASSING

Player

Att.

Cmp.

Yards

TD

Int.

Jonathan Casimir

56

90

961

10

2

Dashawn Lawrence

2

5

50

0

0

RECEIVING

Player

Rec.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Trazil Lane

17

405

23.8

5

Free Borsey

18

303

16.8

4

Raven Borsey

9

125

13.9

0

John Ballew

3

72

24.0

0

NOTE: Full season stats not available

