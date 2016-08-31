Will experience and confidence lead Nooksack Valley to a winning season in 2016?

Perhaps no Northwest Conference football team took its lumps more than Nooksack Valley in 2015. With only one returning starter and fielding a team of mostly sophomores and juniors on both sides of the ball, the Pioneers won only one game.
The good news is that the growing pains the Pioneers went through last year helped foster confidence and experience for the squad coming into this fall.
“We return 11 starters on both sides of the ball,” head coach Robb Myhre said. “Our confidence has grown, and is still growing. That will be key this season.”
Michael O’Bryan, a senior wide receiver/defensive back who caught 48 passes for 480 yards and three touchdowns in 2015, said the Pioneers struggled last season to get along, but learning from last year’s pitfalls should benefit the team this season.
“Last year was tough when it came to wins, but as a coaching staff we had probably the most fun we’ve had in a while because of how eager the young kids were to learn which should reflect in 2016.”
Nooksack Valley coach Robb Myhre.
“Last year, a lot of guys blamed each other after tough losses and just weren’t kind to each other,” O’Bryan said. “It seemed like a lot of guys weren’t playing for each other. This season we’ve been working outside of practice to build that chemistry, and I think that has really helped.”
That budding togetherness has helped brand a new motto for the Pioneers: “Stand Together.” That motto and the goal to work more as a team has O’Bryan feeling much more confident in the Pioneers’ chances.
“I think we look really good so far in practice,” O’Bryan said. “It’s not just a bunch of sophomores and juniors running around, but a bunch of seniors that know how to play with each other after some bumps in the road.”
Many of the returning starters didn’t play junior varsity football, instead jumping straight from the freshman team in 2014 to varsity in 2015. After a year of varsity experience, their confidence has grown during practices this summer.
7 games where Nooksack Valley’s defense allowed 40 or more points in 2015.
“Practices have been good so far,” Myhre said. “There is a lot of energy from our guys, and they’re ready to play.”
Junior Casey Bauman – a 6-foot-5, 200-pound quarterback, who was the Pioneers’ only returner in 2015 and, Myhre said, is currently gaining interest from college recruiters – threw for 1,600 yards and 16 touchdowns last year while adding three rushing touchdowns. He again will play a vital role in the Pioneers’ plans this season.
“We’re depending on Casey a lot,” Myhre said. “He’s going into his second year at quarterback. He’s smart with the football, and as he goes, we will go as well.”
“We have a lot more potential and I think we’ll do a lot better than last year.”
Nooksack Valley senior wide receiver/defensive back Michael O’Bryan.
As important as Bauman will be, the players protecting him on the offensive line will be integral to his success, Myhre said. With the Pioneers using the spread offense, the offensive line will have to give Bauman time to stand in the pocket and complete a high number of passes.
Defensively, Myhre said, the Pioneers will depend on their defensive ends – senior Evan Blankers and junior Luke Winter. Returning 1A Northwest Conference first-teamer Kyle Vedman, a senior linebacker, also brings experience and talent to the defense.
“The biggest goal for this team in 2016 will to be better at the end of the season than the beginning,” Myhre said.
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
at Blaine
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Granite Falls
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
at Coupeville
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
at Mount Baker*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
Meridian*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
at Lynden Christian*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Mount Baker*
7 p.m.
Oct. 21
at Meridian*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Lynden Christian*
7 p.m.
*1A Northwest Conference game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
1
Jeremy Dykes
6-1
170
Sr.
WR/LB
2
Casey Bauman
6-5
210
Jr.
QB/LB
3
Kyle Long
5-6
130
Fr.
WR/LB
4
Brennan Blankers
5-7
130
Jr.
WR/LB
5
Austin O’Bryan
5-7
165
So.
QB/LB
7
Evan Neitling
5-6
135
So.
RB/DB
10
Keldon Weidkamp
5-7
150
Fr.
QB/LB
11
Halston Boersema
6-0
140
So.
WR/DB
12
Logan Clabaugh
5-7
110
Fr.
WR/DB
14
Baylor Galley
5-7
125
So.
WR/DB
15
Michael O’Bryan
5-10
165
Sr.
WR/CB
18
Zach Johnson
5-11
140
Fr.
QB/LB
20
Connor Passe
6-0
150
Jr.
WR/LB
21
Cameron Bauman
5-7
130
Fr.
WR/LB
22
Devin Lackey
5-6
145
So.
RB/LB
23
Braden Leyba
5-6
130
Fr.
RB/LB
25
Tre Silva
5-9
155
Jr.
WR/DB
27
Kyle Veldman
5-11
185
Jr.
WR/LB
28
Ryan Veening
6-1
175
Fr.
WR/LB
31
Travis Cunningham
5-8
150
Fr.
WR/DB
32
Mark Coppinger
5-11
175
Sr.
WR/LB
34
Cole Eldridge
5-11
160
Fr.
WR/DB
44
Colton Kautz
6-1
200
Sr.
RB/LB
50
Alex Boots
6-2
220
Sr.
T/DE
51
Hayden Hester
5-9
210
So.
C/DT
52
Logan Rodriguez
5-10
190
Sr.
G/LB
53
Evan Blankers
6-2
175
Sr.
T/DE
54
Easton Zylstra
5-11
200
Fr.
T/DE
55
Luke Winter
6-1
230
Jr.
G/DE
56
Zach Daniels
5-10
225
Sr.
C/DT
57
Jordan Prink
6-
210
So.
G/DT
60
Levi Harlan
6-2
210
Fr.
T/DE
62
Cy Encinias
6-1
205
So.
T/DT
64
Hunter Morgan
5-5
160
Fr.
C/DT
65
Landon Bruland
6-2
165
So.
T/DE
66
Conner Bruland
5-8
140
Fr.
G/DE
68
Kirk Veldman
6-1
270
Jr.
T/DT
69
Dane Winter
5-6
155
Fr.
G/LB
71
Tyson Mergel
5-11
260
Sr.
T/DT
74
Joey Leezer
6-1
210
So.
G/DT
78
Cooper Clawson
5-8
175
So.
G/LB
79
Devon Huskey
5-10
250
Jr.
C/DT
81
Adam Dugger
6-0
180
So.
TE/LB
82
Jordan Veening
6-4
180
Jr.
WR/DB
85
Tanner Schoonover
6-1
170
Sr.
WR/LB
86
Levi Tenkley
5-11
155
Jr.
WR/CB
88
Nick Averys
5- 9
150
So.
WR/CB
NA
Mason Lentz
5-8
190
Fr.
OL/DT
NA
Clancy Coppinger
6-0
135
Fr.
WR/LB
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 4
Anacortes
L 47-33
Sept. 11
Montesano
L 56-0
Sept. 18
Cascade Christian
L 42-8
Sept. 25
at Mount Baker*
L 64-30
Oct. 2
at Lynden Christian*
L 19-14
Oct. 9
Meridian*
L 49-28
Oct. 16
Mount Baker*
L 57-14
Oct. 23
Lynden Christian*
L 35-28
Oct. 30
Meridian*
L 42-6
Nov. 6
at South Whidbey
W 51-8
*1A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Joe McNeely
59
211
3.6
2
Colton Kautz
37
159
4.3
3
Casey Bauman
84
111
1.3
3
Austin O’Bryan
5
33
6.6
1
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Casey Bauman
161
281
1,622
13
7
Joe McNeely
23
42
295
1
0
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Michael O’Bryan
48
480
10.0
3
Kyle Veldman
31
341
11.0
1
Tre Silva
33
325
9.8
4
Michael Jackson
24
253
10.5
1
