What must the Sehome football team do to be successful in 2016?

1. Energizer bunnies
It’s been more than a decade since Sehome turned in its last winning record. If the Mariners are to turn that around in 2016, the program needs to be infused with a burst of energy. Coach Bob Norvell said he believes more energy will result in a livelier atmosphere and lead to more fun and, hopefully, more success.
2. It’s a numbers game
Sehome had only 29 athletes at early practice sessions this summer. Needless to say, that leaves the Mariners with very little depth, and any injury has the possibility of being catastrophic for the team’s hopes. If they can create that fun atmosphere around the program, maybe they can get those numbers up.
3. Find a workhorse
Sehome barely averaged 100 rushing yards per game and 3.0 yards per attempt last season and did not have a back rush for more than 400 yards. Those numbers have to change. Senior Anton Arena is the top prospect from what figures to be a young group. The Mariners need to find a back they can depend on.
