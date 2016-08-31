High School Football

August 31, 2016 6:00 AM

Keep an eye on these Sehome football players in 2016

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

Marcus Montag

Senior WR/DB

Montag has been a receiving threat since catching 12 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns as a sophomore. He’ll also be a key cog on defense this year.

Scott Kruzich

Senior OL/DL

Along with Anthony Natola, Kruzich has been around for a while. Both will be instrumental in leading younger linemen that, as a group, will be smaller than what Sehome is used to.

Ryan McDonnell

Junior WR/LB

A big target opposite Montag on offense, McDonnell has been in the middle of the Sehome defense and will likely have plenty asked of him this season.

Anton Arena

Senior RB/S

Arena will lead a young running back group that graduated its top four rushers. Arena had 25 carries for 72 yards in 2015 and likely will see a whole lot more work this season.

