High School Football

August 31, 2016 6:00 AM

How does Sehome turn around a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2004?

By David Rasbach

drasbach@bhamherald.com

It has been more than a decade since the Sehome football team last posted a winning record in 2004. That includes the Mariners’ 2013 campaign, when they went 5-6, which was good enough to earn the program its first berth into the state playoffs since 1999.

In two seasons since, Sehome has won a combined five games.

Needless to say, this is a program desperately in need of a shot in the arm.

“We’ve wanted to focus on our energy, because in years past we’ve kind of lacked it,” senior receiver/defensive back Marcus Montag said. “The coaching staff has been on us about bringing more energy every day.”

The hope, according to fifth-year coach Bob Norvell, is that more energy will make playing for the team more fun than it’s been during most of the decade-long doldrums on the south side of Bellingham.

“We’re going to try to change our pace – go fast and go slow. ... We want to try to instill a simpler system that maybe allows us to change our pace a bit.”

Sehome coach Bob Norvell

“Part of it is having guys running around saying, ‘Yeah, we’re having a good time,’ ” Norvell said, “and when you’re having a good time and when you’re having fun, that’s when you play better.”

Unfortunately, boosting the team’s energy won’t be as simple as ordering a couple cases of 5-Hour Energy Shot. It will be more of a process.

“It starts one play at a time,” Montag said. “One energy play leads to another energy play. Energy plays lead to big plays, and that will turn the program around.”

If only it were that easy.

Norvell knows it will take more than having guys recklessly flying around to make Sehome a contender in what once again figures to be a tough Class 2A Northwest Conference race – there has to be some order, too.

.279 Sehome’s winning percentage (31-80) since going 6-4 in 2004.

“When you look back on where we’ve been the last couple of years,” Norvell said, “there’s one piece of it that you say, ‘Gosh, we weren’t disciplined enough to get the job done.’ I think coaches and players, that’s what we’re trying to do more of.”

Unfortunately, the Mariners don’t have a particularly experienced group, especially at the skill positions, where they graduated their top four rushers and receivers and their top two passers.

Montag caught seven passes for 47 yards in 2015, and Norvell said he expects big things on both sides of the ball from the senior he called “a threat since he was a sophomore.” Nicolas Roger and Mike Mindnich are battling to be the starting quarterback, while Anton Arena leads a pack of young running backs.

“I think the strength of our team is we’ve got some good team speed and we’ve got some guys with good football savvy. You just see they look hungry to play.”

Sehome coach Bob Norvell

Though smaller than the giant fronts it rolled out in recent years, Norvell said Sehome’s offensive line will have good leadership with seniors Scott Kruzich and Anthony Natola leading a mix of juniors and sophomores.

“That sophomore class is real physical,” Norvell said, “so I think those guys will be able to handle it.”

With the Mariners also smaller up front defensively, Norvell said he may use more linebackers and safeties, allowing the defense to focus on its speed. Ryan McDonnell and Justin Michelin should lead the linebacker crew, while Montag will give the Mariners versatility in the secondary.

2016 schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 2

at Mountlake Terrace (at Edmonds Stadium)

8 p.m.

Sept. 9

at Squalicum (at Civic Stadium)

7 p.m.

Sept. 17

Lakewood (at Civic Stadium)*

7 p.m.

Sept. 23

Anacortes (at Civic Stadium)*

7 p.m.

Sept. 30

at Sedro-Woolley*

7 p.m.

Oct. 7

at Bellingham (at Civic Stadium)*

7 p.m.

Oct. 14

Burlington-Edison (at Civic Stadium)*

7 p.m.

Oct. 21

at Blaine*

7 p.m.

Oct. 28

Lynden (at Civic Stadium)*

7 p.m.

*2A Northwest Conference game

2016 roster

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Pos.

1

Jay Travier

5-10

150

So.

WR/CB

1

Melloy Nelson

5-10

150

Fr.

WR/DB

2

Marcus Montag

6-1

200

Sr.

WR/S

3

Brett Meggyesy

5-10

180

So.

WR/S

5

Austin Fletcher

5-10

150

So.

WR/S

5

Wyatt Coleman

5,10

145

Fr.

QB/DB

7

Michael Mindnich

6-0

180

So.

QB/S

8

Brayden Vosburgh

5-6

160

Sr.

WR/DB

10

Anton Arena

6-0

180

Sr.

RB/LB

11

Christian Knudtson

5-10

180

So.

QB/LB

12

Hunter Moore

5-5

145

Fr.

WR/DB

12

Nicolas Roger

5-10

195

Sr.

QB/S

16

Brendan Scott

6-0

180

Jr.

WR/DB

17

Sean Graham

6-3

195

Sr.

TE/LB

18

David Dollins

6-1

185

So.

WR/CB

20

Ben Dauber

6-2

180

Jr.

WR/DB

22

Junior Arreola

5-11

180

So.

RB/LB

24

Dylan Roberts

5-8

175

So.

RB/CB

25

Micah Kleppe

5-1

160

Fr.

WR/DB

27

Lukas Delisle

5-9

160

So.

WR/DB

28

Braden Vosburgh

5-5

135

Jr.

WR/CB

32

Dawson Smith

6-2

180

So.

OL

35

Justin Michelin

6-2

200

Sr.

TE/MLB

38

Conner Daniels

6-2

170

Jr.

WR/MLB

40

Sean Graham

5-10

150

Fr.

OL/DL

44

Kosmx Rankin

6-3

200

Jr.

WR/LB

50

Quentin Icay

6-2

210

Jr.

T/OL

50

Andy Waters

5-10

180

Fr.

OL/DL

55

Brady Norvell

5-10

175

So.

RB/LB

59

Scott Kruzich

6-1

250

Jr.

OL/DL

61

Connor McGovern

5-8

210

Sr.

OL/DL

66

Arman Yaralian

5-11

160

Sr.

DE/OL

63

Logan Henry

5-11

225

Sr.

RG/NG

70

Bryce Andrews

6-4

220

So.

OL/DL

71

Anthony Natola

6-3

220

So.

OL/DL

72

Koa Osos

6

230

Sr.

OL/DL

75

David Conard

6-1

240

So.

OL/DL

76

Dawson Burroghs

5-10

220

So.

OL/DL

77

Rylie Bair

6-0

240

So.

OL/DL

79

Jack Carbee

6-1

190

Fr.

OL/DL

80

Gus Ringo

6-2

180

Sr.

WR/DB

81

Isaiah Marquez

5-5

145

Fr.

WR/DB

84

Grant Collins

5-6

150

Fr.

TE/CB

85

Ryan McDonnell

6-3

160

Fr.

WR/CB

2015 results

Date

Opponent

Score

Sept. 5

Cascade Christian

L 28-13

Sept. 11

Bellingham

W 22-6

Sept. 19

Anacortes*

W 16-3

Sept. 25

at Blaine*

L 37-7

Oct. 2

Lynden*

L 47-14

Oct. 9

at Sedro-Woolley*

L 34-6

Oct. 16

Squalicum*

L 27-0

Oct. 23

at Ferndale*

L 49-7

Oct. 30

at Burlington-Edison*

L 27-12

Nov. 5

at Cedarcrest

L 24-13

*2A/3A Northwest Conference game

2015 statistical leaders

RUSHING

Player

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Kevin Sun

83

303

3.7

2

Tanner Patrick

46

169

3.7

3

Dalton Nestlebush

37

159

2.3

1

Jace Rinker

69

126

1.8

1

PASSING

Player

Att.

Cmp.

Yards

TD

Int.

Jace Rinker

56

106

552

1

10

Max Diehl

16

29

215

1

2

RECEIVING

Player

Rec.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Taylor Rapp

17

223

13.1

2

Warren Zinns

12

165

13.8

1

Jace Rinker

5

93

18.6

0

Max Diehl

8

85

10.6

0

