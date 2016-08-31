How does Sehome turn around a program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2004?

It has been more than a decade since the Sehome football team last posted a winning record in 2004. That includes the Mariners’ 2013 campaign, when they went 5-6, which was good enough to earn the program its first berth into the state playoffs since 1999.
In two seasons since, Sehome has won a combined five games.
Needless to say, this is a program desperately in need of a shot in the arm.
“We’ve wanted to focus on our energy, because in years past we’ve kind of lacked it,” senior receiver/defensive back Marcus Montag said. “The coaching staff has been on us about bringing more energy every day.”
The hope, according to fifth-year coach Bob Norvell, is that more energy will make playing for the team more fun than it’s been during most of the decade-long doldrums on the south side of Bellingham.
“We’re going to try to change our pace – go fast and go slow. ... We want to try to instill a simpler system that maybe allows us to change our pace a bit.”
Sehome coach Bob Norvell
“Part of it is having guys running around saying, ‘Yeah, we’re having a good time,’ ” Norvell said, “and when you’re having a good time and when you’re having fun, that’s when you play better.”
Unfortunately, boosting the team’s energy won’t be as simple as ordering a couple cases of 5-Hour Energy Shot. It will be more of a process.
“It starts one play at a time,” Montag said. “One energy play leads to another energy play. Energy plays lead to big plays, and that will turn the program around.”
If only it were that easy.
Norvell knows it will take more than having guys recklessly flying around to make Sehome a contender in what once again figures to be a tough Class 2A Northwest Conference race – there has to be some order, too.
.279 Sehome’s winning percentage (31-80) since going 6-4 in 2004.
“When you look back on where we’ve been the last couple of years,” Norvell said, “there’s one piece of it that you say, ‘Gosh, we weren’t disciplined enough to get the job done.’ I think coaches and players, that’s what we’re trying to do more of.”
Unfortunately, the Mariners don’t have a particularly experienced group, especially at the skill positions, where they graduated their top four rushers and receivers and their top two passers.
Montag caught seven passes for 47 yards in 2015, and Norvell said he expects big things on both sides of the ball from the senior he called “a threat since he was a sophomore.” Nicolas Roger and Mike Mindnich are battling to be the starting quarterback, while Anton Arena leads a pack of young running backs.
“I think the strength of our team is we’ve got some good team speed and we’ve got some guys with good football savvy. You just see they look hungry to play.”
Sehome coach Bob Norvell
Though smaller than the giant fronts it rolled out in recent years, Norvell said Sehome’s offensive line will have good leadership with seniors Scott Kruzich and Anthony Natola leading a mix of juniors and sophomores.
“That sophomore class is real physical,” Norvell said, “so I think those guys will be able to handle it.”
With the Mariners also smaller up front defensively, Norvell said he may use more linebackers and safeties, allowing the defense to focus on its speed. Ryan McDonnell and Justin Michelin should lead the linebacker crew, while Montag will give the Mariners versatility in the secondary.
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
at Mountlake Terrace (at Edmonds Stadium)
8 p.m.
Sept. 9
at Squalicum (at Civic Stadium)
7 p.m.
Sept. 17
Lakewood (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
Anacortes (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
at Sedro-Woolley*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
at Bellingham (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Burlington-Edison (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Oct. 21
at Blaine*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
Lynden (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
*2A Northwest Conference game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
1
Jay Travier
5-10
150
So.
WR/CB
1
Melloy Nelson
5-10
150
Fr.
WR/DB
2
Marcus Montag
6-1
200
Sr.
WR/S
3
Brett Meggyesy
5-10
180
So.
WR/S
5
Austin Fletcher
5-10
150
So.
WR/S
5
Wyatt Coleman
5,10
145
Fr.
QB/DB
7
Michael Mindnich
6-0
180
So.
QB/S
8
Brayden Vosburgh
5-6
160
Sr.
WR/DB
10
Anton Arena
6-0
180
Sr.
RB/LB
11
Christian Knudtson
5-10
180
So.
QB/LB
12
Hunter Moore
5-5
145
Fr.
WR/DB
12
Nicolas Roger
5-10
195
Sr.
QB/S
16
Brendan Scott
6-0
180
Jr.
WR/DB
17
Sean Graham
6-3
195
Sr.
TE/LB
18
David Dollins
6-1
185
So.
WR/CB
20
Ben Dauber
6-2
180
Jr.
WR/DB
22
Junior Arreola
5-11
180
So.
RB/LB
24
Dylan Roberts
5-8
175
So.
RB/CB
25
Micah Kleppe
5-1
160
Fr.
WR/DB
27
Lukas Delisle
5-9
160
So.
WR/DB
28
Braden Vosburgh
5-5
135
Jr.
WR/CB
32
Dawson Smith
6-2
180
So.
OL
35
Justin Michelin
6-2
200
Sr.
TE/MLB
38
Conner Daniels
6-2
170
Jr.
WR/MLB
40
Sean Graham
5-10
150
Fr.
OL/DL
44
Kosmx Rankin
6-3
200
Jr.
WR/LB
50
Quentin Icay
6-2
210
Jr.
T/OL
50
Andy Waters
5-10
180
Fr.
OL/DL
55
Brady Norvell
5-10
175
So.
RB/LB
59
Scott Kruzich
6-1
250
Jr.
OL/DL
61
Connor McGovern
5-8
210
Sr.
OL/DL
66
Arman Yaralian
5-11
160
Sr.
DE/OL
63
Logan Henry
5-11
225
Sr.
RG/NG
70
Bryce Andrews
6-4
220
So.
OL/DL
71
Anthony Natola
6-3
220
So.
OL/DL
72
Koa Osos
6
230
Sr.
OL/DL
75
David Conard
6-1
240
So.
OL/DL
76
Dawson Burroghs
5-10
220
So.
OL/DL
77
Rylie Bair
6-0
240
So.
OL/DL
79
Jack Carbee
6-1
190
Fr.
OL/DL
80
Gus Ringo
6-2
180
Sr.
WR/DB
81
Isaiah Marquez
5-5
145
Fr.
WR/DB
84
Grant Collins
5-6
150
Fr.
TE/CB
85
Ryan McDonnell
6-3
160
Fr.
WR/CB
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 5
Cascade Christian
L 28-13
Sept. 11
Bellingham
W 22-6
Sept. 19
Anacortes*
W 16-3
Sept. 25
at Blaine*
L 37-7
Oct. 2
Lynden*
L 47-14
Oct. 9
at Sedro-Woolley*
L 34-6
Oct. 16
Squalicum*
L 27-0
Oct. 23
at Ferndale*
L 49-7
Oct. 30
at Burlington-Edison*
L 27-12
Nov. 5
at Cedarcrest
L 24-13
*2A/3A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Kevin Sun
83
303
3.7
2
Tanner Patrick
46
169
3.7
3
Dalton Nestlebush
37
159
2.3
1
Jace Rinker
69
126
1.8
1
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Jace Rinker
56
106
552
1
10
Max Diehl
16
29
215
1
2
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Taylor Rapp
17
223
13.1
2
Warren Zinns
12
165
13.8
1
Jace Rinker
5
93
18.6
0
Max Diehl
8
85
10.6
0
