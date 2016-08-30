What must the Lynden Christian football team do to be successful in 2016?

With a new coach who has tons of experience, the Lyncs will try to build off their playoff appearance in 2015 with their running game and defense.
1. New faces
With Dan Kaemingk and new offensive coordinator Jon Van Hulzen leading the staff, the Lyncs will begin using a new offense and the same defense. The Lyncs’ ability to quickly learn and run the new offense could prove key in their ability to return to the postseason.
2. Staying healthy
David Bladies was an important piece last season at running back and linebacker, but he has dealt with injuries throughout his career. He will be relied upon, so staying healthy will be important for the Lyncs to have a successful season.
3. Finding balance
Lyncs practices are energetic but also constructive with lots of fun. Kaemingk and his staff want to find a balance of work and fun as the season progresses. After having taught many of his players and serving as the team’s defensive coordinator the past three seasons, Kaemingk might be the perfect man to find that balance.
