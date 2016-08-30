Keep an eye on these Lynden Christian football players in 2016

If the Lynden Christian football team wants to make the playoffs again and find more success, it will have to rely on Tyson Cline, David Bladies, Colby Flint and George De Jong.
Tyson Cline
Senior WR/CB
Cline will be a vital piece to the defense in the secondary, as he has improved every season. He also had 37 yards and TD as a receiver in 2015 and should be a reliable target.
David Bladies
Senior RB/LB
After leading the team with 911 yards and 10 TDs rushing in 2015, Bladies will be a workhorse type of back for the Lyncs. He also will play an important role at linebacker.
Colby Flint
Senior QB/DB
Flint attempted 29 passes in 2015, passing for 196 yards and a TD. He and Ty Van Dyken are battling it out to lead LC’s new offense, and he should be a key in the Lyncs’ secondary.
George De Jong
Junior DL/OT
De Jong was the anchor on the defensive line last season and again will be a centerpiece up front, as he will play tackle and end.
