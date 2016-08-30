Feeling nostalgic? LC football welcomes familiar face back with high hopes for 2016

No need for introductions – everybody has already met.
Though the Lynden Christian football team heads into the 2016 season with a new coach, there’s really nothing all that new about Dan Kaemingk, who previously led the Lyncs for 21 seasons before stepping down in 2010. During that time, he helped LC reach the state playoffs 13 times and claim a state title in 1997.
And even when Kaemingk wasn’t leading the Lyncs the past five years, he really couldn’t stay away. He spent the past three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator under cousin Galen Kaemingk.
“He’s kind of our new old head coach,” senior quarterback and cornerback Colby Flint said. “Most of the team knows him really well, because we’ve had him as a teacher previously and we all have a good relationship with him.”
“There is a new energy in the program. Coach Kaemingk can push us a lot harder than others have previously.”
Lynden Christian senior quarterback/defensive back Colby Flint
Those relationships have helped the Lyncs during summer practices, and it has helped the coach turn his players into the student-athletes he wants them to be.
“I’ve had the advantage of teaching almost all of these guys in middle school,” Kaemingk said. “I have a relationship with them that allows me to challenge them. They know that I love them, but they also know that I can get after them when needed.”
These types of relationships have made practices fun and energetic but also a time for learning, Kaemingk said.
During a scrimmage, many players were flying around hitting each other but also laughing about things. Coaches as well were laughing and yelling jokes across the field, making others laugh.
6 The number of times coach Kaemingk led the Lyncs to the state semifinals during his 21 seasons before stepping down in 2010.
“This game is meant to be played for fun,” Kaemingk said. “We want the players to have fun, so I encourage the coaches to have fun and do fun drills, which hopefully rubs off on the players to have some fun as well.”
The Lyncs are looking to build on a successful 2015 campaign, when they went 5-5 and made the district playoffs before losing to King’s. The Lyncs will run the same defense Kaemingk ran the past three seasons. Offensively, the Lyncs have made changes that start with a new offensive coordinator.
“Coach (Jon) Van Hulzen has brought a whole new dimension to the offense,” Flint said.
Kaemingk said even though players are having a ton of new offensive game plans thrown at them, they’re handling it well.
“Offensively, we’re really throwing a lot at them, but they’re really working hard to learn it, and we’re excited to see how they do.”
Lynden Christian coach Dan Kaemingk
Offensively, the Lyncs are waiting to name their starting quarterback from a battle between Flint and junior Ty Van Dyken. Running the ball will be junior Jordan Riddle, who will be more of the scat back, and senior David Bladies, who rushed for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2015. A big target for the Lyncs’ passing game should be senior receiver Tyson Cline, who has “worked his tail off” since he was a freshman, according to Kaemingk.
Defensively, Lynden Christian will rely on hard-hitting senior linebacker Nathan Wynstra, junior defensive end George De Jong and Cline in the secondary.
“We’re starting to rally as a team on and off the field,” Flint said. “The team camaraderie is high, and we think we can be really successful this season.”
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
at Bellingham (at Civic Stadium)
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Cascade Christian
7 p.m.
Sept. 17
Cashmere
2 p.m.
Sept. 23
at Meridian*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
Mount Baker*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
Nooksack Valley*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
Meridian*
7 p.m.
Oct. 21
at Mount Baker*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
at Nooksack Valley*
7 p.m.
*1A Northwest Conference game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
3
Trent Greenough
5-8
125
So.
WR/DB
4
Michael Lancaster
5-10
150
Jr.
WR/DB
5
Blake DeRuyter
5-7
120
So.
K/P
6
Kalai Jandoc
5-10
170
Jr.
WR/DB
7
Payton Robertson
5-11
160
So.
QB/DB
8
Ty Van Dyken
5-9
175
Jr.
QB/DB
11
Jalen Apol
5-8
135
So.
RB/DB
12
Erik Vander Velden
6-2
150
Sr.
WR/DB
16
Colby Flint
5-10
150
Sr.
QB/DB
20
Luke Caspian
5-9
155
So.
RB/DB
21
Sam Faber
5-11
160
So.
WR/LB
22
Jordan Riddle
5-11
160
Jr.
RB/DB
23
Derek Kamena
5-11
155
Jr.
K/P
24
Tyson Cline
5-11
170
Sr.
WR/DB
27
Shane Whittern
5-7
135
Jr.
WR/DB
28
Tanner Jansen
5-10
210
Jr.
WR/LB
32
Nathan Wynstra
6-2
190
Sr.
RB/LB
33
Hunter Te Velde
6-0
215
Jr.
RB/LB
42
Duncan Sterk
5-8
140
Jr.
RB/DB
48
David Bladies
6-0
200
Sr.
RB/LB
50
Jared Smit
6-2
210
Jr.
OL/LB
51
George De Jong
6-5
205
Jr.
OL/DL
53
Joe Barrow
6-0
175
So.
OL/DL
55
Dylan Kaemingk
6-1
205
So.
OL/DL
57
Jake Libolt
6-2
180
So.
OL/DL
59
Colin Kaemingk
5-10
150
Jr.
OL/LB
60
Houston De Jong
6-1
240
So.
OL/DL
65
Isaac Filuk
5-10
230
Sr.
OL/DL
66
Josh Jacobsen
6-0
185
Sr.
OL/DL
70
Kolton Korthuis
6-2
185
Sr.
OL/DL
71
Dave Giesing
5-10
205
So.
OL/DL
75
Max Likkel
6-4
220
Jr.
OL/DL
78
Simon Anker
6-3
200
So.
OL/DL
81
Easton Anderson
6-3
175
Sr.
WR/LB
86
Schuyler Heldoorn
5-9
160
So.
WR/LB
87
Gavin Mumford
6-1
195
Sr.
WR/LB
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 5
Omak
W 36-12
Sept. 11
at Sultan
W 37-14
Sept. 18
at Bellingham
W 35-7
Sept. 25
Meridian*
L 40-13
Oct. 2
Nooksack Valley*
W 19-14
Oct. 9
at Mount Baker*
L 38-22
Oct. 16
at Meridian*
L 41-18
Oct. 23
at Nooksack Valley*
W 35-28
Oct. 30
Mount Baker*
L 27-15
1A NORTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFF
Nov. 6
at King’s
L 21-7
*1A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
David Bladies
148
911
6.2
10
Hunter TeVelde
41
195
4.8
1
Gavin Mumford
56
175
3.1
0
Nathan Wynstra
35
148
4.2
0
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Lucas Roetcisoender
59
108
1,189
14
5
Ty Van Dyken
9
23
210
4
1
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Nate Hielkema
28
779
27.8
11
Zach Roetcisoender
31
585
18.9
6
Kyle Tiemersma
6
99
16.5
0
Nathan Wynstra
6
60
10.0
0
