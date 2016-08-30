What must the Squalicum football team do to be successful in 2016?

If the Squalicum football team hopes to get back to the state playoffs after moving up to Class 3A in 2016, it needs to answer the physical nature of the 3A Wesco North division, lean on its senior leaders and get experience along the offensive line.
1. Be a bigger bully
With the move up in classification, Squalicum expects the 3A Wesco North division to be a bit more physical than the 2A/3A Northwest Conference. The Storm must match that style of play. “We talk with guys about finishing in a physically dominant position every play,” coach Nick Lucey said.
2. Follow the leader
Squalicum’s senior class has experienced unprecedented success the past two years, helping the team reach the state playoffs for the first two times in school history and win the program’s first league title in 2015. The group is not just trying to win this year but change the culture permanently.
3. Build a wall
While Squalicum has experience returning just about everywhere, one area it did see a few graduations was on the offensive front. Lucey said he believes this year’s group “is going to be as athletic and strong as we’ve had up front. It’s just a matter of getting some snaps under our belt.”
