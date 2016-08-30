High School Football

August 30, 2016 6:00 AM

Keep an eye on these Squalicum football players in 2016

By David Rasbach

If the Squalicum football team hopes to get back to the state playoffs after moving up to Class 3A in 2016, Ben Peterson, Garrett Sorenson, Jack Wendling and Jake Burns likely will play key roles for the Storm.

Ben Peterson

Senior WR/DB

He was a two-way all-league selection as a junior and just as valuable on special teams. Peterson finished second in the NWC with 784 receiving yards and nine TDs and had 220 rushing yards and three TDs.

Garrett Sorenson

Senior QB

Sorenson was a second-team All-2A/3A NWC pick after leading the league with 2,143 passing yards and 22 TDs passing in 2015.

Jack Wendling

Senior OL/LB

Wendling was a strong presence in the middle of Squalicum’s defense, earning a first-team all-league honor last year. His experience will prove valuable along the offensive line, too.

Jake Burns

Senior TE/DE

Burns was an all-league nose tackle last year. Coach Nick Lucey said Burns will move to defensive end to use his size, strength and athleticism to be a bigger playmaker.

