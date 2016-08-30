After winning its first NWC crown, Squalicum ready for even bigger challenge in 2016

The Squalicum football team barely had a chance to enjoy being the big fish in the small pond. It took the school 17 years to earn its first trip to the state playoffs as a Class 2A entry in 2014, before it won its first Northwest Conference title last year.
Now that’s all history, and there is no chance for a repeat. Following reclassification, the Storm moved up to Class 3A and for the next four years finds itself in the bigger 3A Wesco North for football only.
Despite being one of the smallest 3A schools in the state, it’s a challenge Squalicum seems to welcome.
You step up to 3A, and obviously, there’s going to be more kids. In general, one through 11 on field, you’re going to see teams be more physical. That’s going to be something we’re going to have to up in our game.
Squalicum coach Nick Lucey
“It’s definitely going to be a move up,” senior receiver/defensive back Ben Peterson said. “All the teams are bigger. They’ve all got some big guys, but we’re ready for it. ... All our guys are hungry, and they’re ready for that step up.”
Part of the reason the Storm is ready to play in one of the better 3A conferences in the state, coach Nick Lucey said, is because it’s already been playing in what many consider the toughest 2A league.
“The competition is going to be very similar in the sense we’re going to be playing some pretty dang-good teams,” Lucey said. “I think week in and week out, it’s probably going to be more physical, but our kids have embraced the challenge. We’ve had a really great offseason in the weight room this summer to get ready for it.”
20 Wins by the Squalicum football team the past two years, including 11 in 2015, when the Storm claimed its first Northwest Conference title.
And they’ve already done the hardest part – changing the culture of the program.
“It’s a culture of excellence,” Peterson said. “That’s what we’re always talking about. We’re trying to build the culture – not just for our year but for years to come. We’re building a program that is going to be a stellar program and is going to succeed.”
Of course, it’s much easier to be optimistic when you return the number of skill players Squalicum has, including running back Tristan Smith, Peterson, Noah Westerhoff and Damek Mitchell at receiver and quarterback Garrett Sorenson.
Even the offensive line has a few returners with Justin McAuley, Kollin Johnson and Jack Wendling returning with plenty of experience.
We believe we’re going to play in a lot of close games this year. Every part of our game – special teams, offense, defense, everything – we’ve got to be on the nail.
Squalicum coach Nick Lucey
“I really like our crew from a leadership standpoint,” Lucey said, “and we’ve got a lot of experience coming back, especially at the skill positions and at linebacker. I really like our linebackers. I like our whole team – up and down our roster.”
The Storm’s linebacker crew will include Wendling and Brian Pullman inside and Jacob Corbett and Jake Burns at the ends. Burns and Wendling were all-2A/3A NWC first-team selections last year, as was Peterson as a receiver and defensive back, and they’ll play behind a physical, athletic front led by Jase Barrett, Chris Chatterley, Ashton Dial and Johnson.
“These guys are hungry,” Lucey said. “I don’t think this is a group of guys that will rest on their laurels on what they’ve done before. They’re anxious for this new challenge.”
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
at Gig Harbor (at Roy Anderson Field)
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Sehome (at Civic Stadium)
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
Marysville-Pilchuck (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
at Stanwood*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
Oak Harbor (at Civic Stadium)
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
at Emerald Ridge (at Sparks Stadium)
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
at Marysville-Getchell (at QuilCeda Stadium)*
5 p.m.
Oct. 22
Ferndale (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
at Arlington*
7 p.m.
*3A Wesco North game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
2
Jacob Hardy
6-4
190
Jr.
QB/LB
3
Darious Powell
5-9
180
Sr.
WR/DB
4
LeAndrew Alarcon
5-8
155
Sr.
WR/DB
5
Ben Peterson
5-10
170
Sr.
WR/DB
6
Fabian Rosembre-Nolasco
5-9
160
So.
WR/DB
7
Noah Westerhoff
6-0
170
Sr.
WR/DB
8
Damek Mitchell
5-10
185
Sr.
WR/DB
9
Gabe Gonzales
6-0
175
Sr.
WR/DB
10
Garrett Sorenson
6-0
180
Sr.
QB
11
Jacob Corbett
6-3
190
Jr.
WR/DE
12
Alex Everett
6-2
160
Jr.
K
14
Dawson Frere
5-8
150
So.
WR/DB
15
Justin Hulburt
5-11
175
Jr.
WR/DB
16
Spencer Lloyd
5-11
180
So.
QB/LB
17
Kenji Maeda
5-7
160
Sr.
WR/DB
18
Ashton Toctocan
5-7
150
So.
WR/DB
20
Zach Tucker
5-11
170
So.
WR/DB
21
Jake Burns
5-11
205
Sr.
TE/DE
22
Brian Pullman
5-11
210
Jr.
RB/LB
23
Carsden Dvoracek
6-0
170
Jr.
WR/DB
25
Triston Smith
5-7
170
Jr.
RB/DB
26
Declan McGhee
5-8
160
So.
RB/DB
27
Braunz Burr
5-8
160
So.
WR/DB
28
Constantine Kryzias
6-0
170
Jr.
RB/LB
29
Jaden Bundy
6-1
140
So.
WR/DB
30
Jaymz Knowlton
5-9
160
So.
RB/LB
32
Maverick Thompson
5-9
160
Sr.
WR/DB
34
Jase Barrett
5-7
180
Sr.
RB/DT
37
Jackson Campbell
6-2
210
So.
TE/DE
45
Ashton Dial
5-9
185
Sr.
TE/DL
50
Jack Wendling
6-0
210
Sr.
OL/LB
52
Josh Jacobson
6-2
300
Jr.
OL/DL
54
Payton Manos
5-9
190
Jr.
OL/DL
55
Chris Chatterley
6-0
190
Sr.
OL/DL
56
Isaac Ortiz
5-9
300
Jr.
OL/DL
57
Bradley Stahlecker
6-2
190
Jr.
OL/DE
61
Keenan Rice
6-0
185
So.
OL/DE
62
Mitchell Orloff
5-10
175
Jr.
OL/DL
64
Peyton Manos
5-10
190
Jr.
OL/DL
65
Will Russell
5-11
190
Jr.
OL/DE
67
Gabe Smith
5-9
180
So.
OL/DL
70
Isaiah Ortiz-McAllister
5-7
160
Jr.
OL/DL
71
Dan Angel
6-1
215
Jr.
OL/DL
72
Cullen Pratt
5-9
190
So.
OL/DL
73
Trenton Creelman
5-10
190
Jr.
OL/DL
74
Jasen Barber
6-2
190
Jr.
OL/DL
75
Justin McAuley
6-0
230
Sr.
OL/DL
76
Max Lawson
5-10
220
So.
OL/DL
78
Tristan Baldwin
6-0
300
Sr.
OL/DL
80
Jose Hernandez
5-11
170
Jr.
WR/DB
84
Liam Ringstad
6-2
175
So.
WR/DE
88
Tinea Chea
5-11
153
So.
WR/DB
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 4
Bellingham
W 41-14
Sept. 11
Meridian
W (forfeit)
Sept. 18
at Lynden*
W 27-0
Sept. 25
Sedro-Woolley*
W 42-30
Oct. 2
at Burlington-Edison*
W 54-31
Oct. 10
Ferndale*
W 12-7
Oct. 16
at Sehome*
W 27-0
Oct. 23
Blaine*
W 34-13
Oct. 30
at Anacortes*
W 56-14
2A NORTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 7
Lakewood
W 54-12
2A STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 14
W.F. West
W 31-29
Nov. 21
Tumwater
L 38-21
*2A/3A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Triston Smith
103
463
4.5
9
Garrett Sorenson
87
362
4.2
6
Damek Mitchell
39
272
7.0
3
Ben Peterson
26
220
8.5
3
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Garrett Sorenson
138
232
2,143
22
9
Darious Powell
1
1
22
0
0
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Ben Peterson
33
784
23.8
9
Josiah Westbrook
28
451
16.1
7
Noah Westerhoff
29
297
10.2
1
Damek Mitchell
23
295
12.8
3
