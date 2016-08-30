High School Football

August 30, 2016 6:00 AM

After winning its first NWC crown, Squalicum ready for even bigger challenge in 2016

By David Rasbach

The Squalicum football team barely had a chance to enjoy being the big fish in the small pond. It took the school 17 years to earn its first trip to the state playoffs as a Class 2A entry in 2014, before it won its first Northwest Conference title last year.

Now that’s all history, and there is no chance for a repeat. Following reclassification, the Storm moved up to Class 3A and for the next four years finds itself in the bigger 3A Wesco North for football only.

Despite being one of the smallest 3A schools in the state, it’s a challenge Squalicum seems to welcome.

You step up to 3A, and obviously, there’s going to be more kids. In general, one through 11 on field, you’re going to see teams be more physical. That’s going to be something we’re going to have to up in our game.

Squalicum coach Nick Lucey

“It’s definitely going to be a move up,” senior receiver/defensive back Ben Peterson said. “All the teams are bigger. They’ve all got some big guys, but we’re ready for it. ... All our guys are hungry, and they’re ready for that step up.”

Part of the reason the Storm is ready to play in one of the better 3A conferences in the state, coach Nick Lucey said, is because it’s already been playing in what many consider the toughest 2A league.

“The competition is going to be very similar in the sense we’re going to be playing some pretty dang-good teams,” Lucey said. “I think week in and week out, it’s probably going to be more physical, but our kids have embraced the challenge. We’ve had a really great offseason in the weight room this summer to get ready for it.”

20 Wins by the Squalicum football team the past two years, including 11 in 2015, when the Storm claimed its first Northwest Conference title.

And they’ve already done the hardest part – changing the culture of the program.

“It’s a culture of excellence,” Peterson said. “That’s what we’re always talking about. We’re trying to build the culture – not just for our year but for years to come. We’re building a program that is going to be a stellar program and is going to succeed.”

Of course, it’s much easier to be optimistic when you return the number of skill players Squalicum has, including running back Tristan Smith, Peterson, Noah Westerhoff and Damek Mitchell at receiver and quarterback Garrett Sorenson.

Even the offensive line has a few returners with Justin McAuley, Kollin Johnson and Jack Wendling returning with plenty of experience.

We believe we’re going to play in a lot of close games this year. Every part of our game – special teams, offense, defense, everything – we’ve got to be on the nail.

Squalicum coach Nick Lucey

“I really like our crew from a leadership standpoint,” Lucey said, “and we’ve got a lot of experience coming back, especially at the skill positions and at linebacker. I really like our linebackers. I like our whole team – up and down our roster.”

The Storm’s linebacker crew will include Wendling and Brian Pullman inside and Jacob Corbett and Jake Burns at the ends. Burns and Wendling were all-2A/3A NWC first-team selections last year, as was Peterson as a receiver and defensive back, and they’ll play behind a physical, athletic front led by Jase Barrett, Chris Chatterley, Ashton Dial and Johnson.

“These guys are hungry,” Lucey said. “I don’t think this is a group of guys that will rest on their laurels on what they’ve done before. They’re anxious for this new challenge.”

2016 schedule

Date

Opponent

Time

Sept. 2

at Gig Harbor (at Roy Anderson Field)

7 p.m.

Sept. 9

Sehome (at Civic Stadium)

7 p.m.

Sept. 16

Marysville-Pilchuck (at Civic Stadium)*

7 p.m.

Sept. 23

at Stanwood*

7 p.m.

Sept. 30

Oak Harbor (at Civic Stadium)

7 p.m.

Oct. 7

at Emerald Ridge (at Sparks Stadium)

7 p.m.

Oct. 14

at Marysville-Getchell (at QuilCeda Stadium)*

5 p.m.

Oct. 22

Ferndale (at Civic Stadium)*

7 p.m.

Oct. 28

at Arlington*

7 p.m.

*3A Wesco North game

2016 roster

No.

Player

Ht.

Wt.

Yr.

Pos.

2

Jacob Hardy

6-4

190

Jr.

QB/LB

3

Darious Powell

5-9

180

Sr.

WR/DB

4

LeAndrew Alarcon

5-8

155

Sr.

WR/DB

5

Ben Peterson

5-10

170

Sr.

WR/DB

6

Fabian Rosembre-Nolasco

5-9

160

So.

WR/DB

7

Noah Westerhoff

6-0

170

Sr.

WR/DB

8

Damek Mitchell

5-10

185

Sr.

WR/DB

9

Gabe Gonzales

6-0

175

Sr.

WR/DB

10

Garrett Sorenson

6-0

180

Sr.

QB

11

Jacob Corbett

6-3

190

Jr.

WR/DE

12

Alex Everett

6-2

160

Jr.

K

14

Dawson Frere

5-8

150

So.

WR/DB

15

Justin Hulburt

5-11

175

Jr.

WR/DB

16

Spencer Lloyd

5-11

180

So.

QB/LB

17

Kenji Maeda

5-7

160

Sr.

WR/DB

18

Ashton Toctocan

5-7

150

So.

WR/DB

20

Zach Tucker

5-11

170

So.

WR/DB

21

Jake Burns

5-11

205

Sr.

TE/DE

22

Brian Pullman

5-11

210

Jr.

RB/LB

23

Carsden Dvoracek

6-0

170

Jr.

WR/DB

25

Triston Smith

5-7

170

Jr.

RB/DB

26

Declan McGhee

5-8

160

So.

RB/DB

27

Braunz Burr

5-8

160

So.

WR/DB

28

Constantine Kryzias

6-0

170

Jr.

RB/LB

29

Jaden Bundy

6-1

140

So.

WR/DB

30

Jaymz Knowlton

5-9

160

So.

RB/LB

32

Maverick Thompson

5-9

160

Sr.

WR/DB

34

Jase Barrett

5-7

180

Sr.

RB/DT

37

Jackson Campbell

6-2

210

So.

TE/DE

45

Ashton Dial

5-9

185

Sr.

TE/DL

50

Jack Wendling

6-0

210

Sr.

OL/LB

52

Josh Jacobson

6-2

300

Jr.

OL/DL

54

Payton Manos

5-9

190

Jr.

OL/DL

55

Chris Chatterley

6-0

190

Sr.

OL/DL

56

Isaac Ortiz

5-9

300

Jr.

OL/DL

57

Bradley Stahlecker

6-2

190

Jr.

OL/DE

61

Keenan Rice

6-0

185

So.

OL/DE

62

Mitchell Orloff

5-10

175

Jr.

OL/DL

64

Peyton Manos

5-10

190

Jr.

OL/DL

65

Will Russell

5-11

190

Jr.

OL/DE

67

Gabe Smith

5-9

180

So.

OL/DL

70

Isaiah Ortiz-McAllister

5-7

160

Jr.

OL/DL

71

Dan Angel

6-1

215

Jr.

OL/DL

72

Cullen Pratt

5-9

190

So.

OL/DL

73

Trenton Creelman

5-10

190

Jr.

OL/DL

74

Jasen Barber

6-2

190

Jr.

OL/DL

75

Justin McAuley

6-0

230

Sr.

OL/DL

76

Max Lawson

5-10

220

So.

OL/DL

78

Tristan Baldwin

6-0

300

Sr.

OL/DL

80

Jose Hernandez

5-11

170

Jr.

WR/DB

84

Liam Ringstad

6-2

175

So.

WR/DE

88

Tinea Chea

5-11

153

So.

WR/DB

2015 results

Date

Opponent

Score

Sept. 4

Bellingham

W 41-14

Sept. 11

Meridian

W (forfeit)

Sept. 18

at Lynden*

W 27-0

Sept. 25

Sedro-Woolley*

W 42-30

Oct. 2

at Burlington-Edison*

W 54-31

Oct. 10

Ferndale*

W 12-7

Oct. 16

at Sehome*

W 27-0

Oct. 23

Blaine*

W 34-13

Oct. 30

at Anacortes*

W 56-14

2A NORTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFFS

Nov. 7

Lakewood

W 54-12

2A STATE PLAYOFFS

Nov. 14

W.F. West

W 31-29

Nov. 21

Tumwater

L 38-21

*2A/3A Northwest Conference game

2015 statistical leaders

RUSHING

Player

Att.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Triston Smith

103

463

4.5

9

Garrett Sorenson

87

362

4.2

6

Damek Mitchell

39

272

7.0

3

Ben Peterson

26

220

8.5

3

PASSING

Player

Att.

Cmp.

Yards

TD

Int.

Garrett Sorenson

138

232

2,143

22

9

Darious Powell

1

1

22

0

0

RECEIVING

Player

Rec.

Yards

Avg.

TD

Ben Peterson

33

784

23.8

9

Josiah Westbrook

28

451

16.1

7

Noah Westerhoff

29

297

10.2

1

Damek Mitchell

23

295

12.8

3

