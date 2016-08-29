For four years, Mount Baker has experienced unprecedented success; will it continue?

Perhaps more than any other team in Whatcom County, there’s a special bond between the Mount Baker football team and the surrounding community it calls home.
Mount Baker Highway drivers routinely send the Mountaineers a honk of support when the team is practicing on its roadside facility, and coaches return a wave of appreciation. Part of the connection exists because the team traditionally embodies the community’s gritty, blue-collar work ethic on the gridiron.
“Our community is great,” senior running back/linebacker Jed Schleimer said. “Seeing the number of people in the stands, that really pumps us up and makes us want to work harder to give them a good product.”
Over the past four years, coach Ron Lepper’s squad has delivered more than just a good product – Mount Baker has sustained an unprecedented level of success, reaching at least the Class 1A state quarterfinals each year and advancing to the program’s first state semifinal appearance in 2012 and the title game in 2013.
You never know when it’s going to happen again. We don’t take that lightly, and there’s a lot of work to get back to that point, but it’s also a lot of fun to get there and do those things.
Mount Baker coach Ron Lepper
It’s a run the team would love to continue in 2016.
“The community obviously has very high expectations for us, but for the team, our expectations are way higher,” Schleimer said. “Four years running of winning the conference title is a big deal to us.”
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Mountaineers’ run has been their ability to overcome the graduation of a handful of crucial players each year while maintaining strong chemistry.
They’ll face a similar challenge again, as Mount Baker must replace its starting quarterback and two all-state linemen.
.816 Mount Baker’s winning percentage the past four seasons (40-9), when the Mountaineers have won four straight 1A NWC titles and advanced to at least the state quarterfinals.
“We pride ourselves in doing certain things,” Lepper said, “and replacing guys is one of them. You may not be as big or as good or as strong as the guy you’re replacing, but you’re replacing somebody, and you have a chance to step into that position, and we need you to play at that level. Guys have answered that challenge.”
That task should be made easier this year, as Mount Baker returns its top two running backs – Schleimer and Carson Engholm, who combined for nearly 3,400 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2015.
They’ll run behind a line that has three returners – Gene Fleming, Maxwell Tolman and tight end T.J. Bass – and will mix in a couple of seniors who have been waiting for their chance – Will Hunter and Braxton Shannon.
One of our mission statements we tell the kids is we want to put on a good show every Friday night. Whether we win or lose, we want people to feel they got their money’s worth.
Mount Baker coach Ron Lepper
They’ll protect sophomore quarterback Caleb Bass – a former ball boy and the younger brother of former Baker players Seth and Mason Bass. This won’t be the first time a sophomore has called signals for Lepper, who said he sees potential in the youngster if he plays within himself.
The return of leading receiver Thomas Barbo – last year’s midseason move from running back – should help.
Mount Baker’s defensive front seven again figures to be stout with the return of the three linemen along with Schleimer and Carson Brandland at linebacker.
“We pride ourselves in being physical on both sides of the ball,” Lepper said. “That’s Baker football.”
And that’s a team its community can get behind.
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
at Roosevelt
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
Kelowna (B.C.)
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
Port Townsend
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
Nooksack Valley*
7 p.m.
Sept. 30
at Lynden Christian*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
Meridian*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
at Nooksack Valley*
7 p.m.
Oct. 21
Lynden Christian*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
at Meridian*
7 p.m.
*1A Northwest Conference game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
3
Kobee Malone
5-7
141
So.
RB/DB
4
Jed Schleimer
6-2
203
Sr.
RB/LB
5
Zandy Zender
5-10
144
Jr.
WR/DB
9
Carson Brandland
5-11
154
Jr.
QB/LB
11
Sergey Fandalyuk
6-0
136
Sr.
WR/DB
12
Kaleb Bass
5-10
146
So.
QB/DB
19
Michael Kentner
6-2
167
So.
WR/DB
20
Colten Harkness
6-0
142
So.
RB/LB
21
Jonathan Ehlers
5-7
152
Sr.
RB/DB
22
William Pilat
5-5
136
Sr.
WR/DB
24
Carson Engholm
6-0
156
So.
RB/DB
26
Junior Camacho
5-8
156
Jr.
RB/DB
32
Thomas Barbo
6-2
194
Jr.
RB/LB
33
Sam Barrett
5-9
162
So.
RB/LB
39
Jay Allen
6-1
176
So.
RB/LB
41
Alex Kotsyuba
5-10
156
So.
RB/LB
44
Hayden Linderman
5-10
173
Jr.
TE/LB
47
T.J. Bass
6-5
266
Sr.
TE/DL
50
Ethan Miller
5-8
186
Jr.
OL/DL
52
Luke Steeves
5-10
185
Jr.
OL/DL
53
Michael Barton
5-9
187
Jr.
OL/LB
55
Noah Rathjen
5-7
210
So.
OL/LB
56
Braeden Shannon
5-8
225
So.
OL/DL
57
J.J. Kalsbeek
5-9
191
So.
OL/DL
58
Owyn Alvino-Vance
5-7
175
So.
OL/DL
59
Wyatt Marsing
6-0
183
Sr.
OL/DL
60
Roberto Garcia
5-10
224
Jr.
OL/DL
61
Will Hunter
6-0
182
Sr.
OL/LB
66
Gene Fleming
6-0
196
Sr.
OL/DL
67
Kyler Steeves
5-11
166
Jr.
OL/DL
73
Jordan Mitchell
5-11
278
Jr.
OL/DL
75
Maxwell Tolman
5-11
236
Sr.
OL/DL
77
Braxton Shannon
5-10
231
Sr.
OL/DL
79
Logan Sanday
5-11
226
So.
OL/DL
80
Chase Barter
6-0
150
Jr.
WR/DB
81
Noah Armstrong
5-7
142
Jr.
WR/DB
84
Jesus Torrero
5-7
145
Sr.
RB/DB
87
Chase Craiger
6-0
174
So.
TE/DE
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 4
at Sedro-Woolley
L 20-7
Sept. 11
Oroville
W 69-14
Sept. 18
Cascade
W 52-0
Sept. 25
Nooksack Valley*
W 64-30
Oct. 2
at Meridian*
W 33-28
Oct. 9
Lynden Christian*
W 38-22
Oct. 16
at Nooksack Valley*
W 57-14
Oct. 23
Meridian*
W 36-15
Oct. 30
at Lynden Christian*
W 27-15
1A NORTHWEST DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Nov. 6
Sultan
W 56-7
1A STATE PLAYOFFS
Nov. 14
Kalama
W 47-42
Nov. 21
Montesano
L 51-21
*1A Northwest Conference game
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Jed Schleimer
220
2,511
11.4
34
Carson Engholm
131
883
6.7
6
Vadim Kotsyuba
30
244
8.1
2
Mason Bass
40
223
5.6
7
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Mason Bass
135
71
1,292
14
9
Jed Schleimer
2
1
26
1
0
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Thomas Barbo
31
623
20.1
7
T.J. Bass
13
225
17.3
3
Vadim Kotsyuba
11
179
16.3
2
Jed Schleimer
11
143
13.0
2
