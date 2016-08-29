Bellingham has built toward this season for two years; now the real test begins

For the past two years, the Bellingham football team has been building toward this fall.
Rather than continuing to take its lumps during a full Northwest Conference schedule in what many coaches consider the toughest Class 2A league in the state, the Red Raiders spent the 2014 and 2015 seasons playing unattached schedules in the hopes they could develop their younger players and help rebuild a program that was struggling.
In the three years before Bellingham made the move (2011-13), the Red Raiders went a combined 3-27.
The bold plan seemed to work, as Bellingham went 6-4 last season after going 5-5 in 2014, but now the real test begins. Bellingham returns as a full member of the 2A NWC, meaning it will once again face state powers such as Lynden, Sedro-Woolley and Burlington-Edison and NWC newcomer Lakewood.
Coach Ted Flint and his team are excited for the new challenge.
We were able to recover the program by playing a bunch of sophomores in a nonleague varsity schedule last season, and this will help us a lot.
Bellingham coach Ted Flint
“These last two years set us up for this season,” Flint said. “We played a varsity schedule with young guys, and those young guys learned quickly.”
Those same guys have continued their success this summer. Flint said this was the best summer the program has had since he took it over in 2014.
“We had lots of guys in the weight room,” Flint said, “which will help us a lot this season.”
Senior wide receiver/cornerback Nich Smith, who has been through the ups and downs of the past two years, said he feels playing an NWC schedule will push the Red Raiders to be better.
“This league schedule will be really great for us because we will play larger schools,” Smith said. “Facing those larger schools will force us to play better and get better every week.”
2 Years since the Red Raiders played a 2A Northwest Conference schedule.
Playing a league schedule also will give Bellingham a more realistic opportunity to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2010, if it can make a successful return.
“I think we’re going to do really well,” Smith said. “We have a large number of guys that turned out this season, and that will be a big help.”
The Red Raiders hope a number of those players will be key contributors.
On defense, junior Nick Oesterling will anchor the line, while juniors Ethan Fields and Connor Wallace will be vital pieces in the secondary. Senior middle linebacker Dakota Johanson also will be an important piece to the puzzle.
Offensively,Oesterling will again lead line, while Fields (22 receptions, 239 yards, four TDs in 2015) will play flanker. Junior quarterback Nick Knutson (1,138 yards, 12 touchdowns) will direct the attack.
We need to keep working, and that will help us improve immensely as the season goes along.
Bellingham coach Ted Flint
After two seasons of preparation, the main goal for Smith and the Red Raiders is to make the playoffs – a goal they now believe is achievable.
But before Bellingham gets that far into the season, there are a couple of steps Flint still wants to see his team take.
“We need to keep working hard,” Flint said. “By working hard, we will improve and hopefully accomplish what we want to.”
2016 schedule
Date
Opponent
Time
Sept. 2
Lynden Christian (at Civic Stadium)
7 p.m.
Sept. 9
at Shorewood (at Shoreline Stadium)
7 p.m.
Sept. 16
at Lynden*
7 p.m.
Sept. 23
at Blaine*
7 p.m.
Oct. 1
Burlington-Edison (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Oct. 7
Sehome (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Oct. 14
at Sedro-Woolley*
7 p.m.
Oct. 21
Anacortes (at Civic Stadium)*
7 p.m.
Oct. 28
at Lakewood*
7 p.m.
*2A Northwest Conference game
2016 roster
No.
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Yr.
Pos.
2
Spencer Lee
5-10
150
So.
WR/DB
3
Cole Allain
6-0
150
Sr.
WR/DB
5
Jonny Henry
5-11
155
So.
QB/DB
6
Sebastian Serrano
5-4
120
So.
WR/DB
7
Morgan Cavalier
6-0
145
Fr.
QB/DB
8
Nick Knutson
6-2
180
Jr.
QB/DB
9
James Galaviz
5-7
120
Jr.
WR/DB
10
DJ DeYoung
5-10
210
Sr.
WR/DL
11
Oleg Odushkin
5-5
122
Fr.
WR/DB
12
Ethan Berschauer
6-2
180
Jr.
WR/DB
13
Rand Bentley
6-6
191
So.
QB/LB
14
Ethan Johnson
6-0
138
So.
WR/DB
15
Connor Wallace
5-8
160
Jr.
RB/DB
16
Hayden Woods
5-11
150
Jr.
WR/DB
17
Noah Johnson
5-8
130
Jr.
WR/DB
20
Levi DeYoung
5-11
155
Sr.
WR/DB
22
Ethan Fields
6-0
185
Jr.
WR/DB
23
Oberon Pacheco
5-10
130
So.
WR/DB
24
Jacob Hallock
6-1
170
So.
WR/DB
25
Gabe Sherman
5-7
140
Jr.
RB/LB
26
Kelton Connors
5-11
200
Sr.
WR/LB
27
Connor McKay
5-7
127
Fr.
WR/DB
28
Christian Coleman
6-0
165
Jr.
WR/LB
30
Nich Smith
6-1
180
Sr.
WR/DB
31
Cody Tolle
5-5
135
Fr.
WR/DB
32
Isaac Ninneman
5-11
155
Fr.
WR/LB
33
Trey Clayton
5-10
115
Fr.
WR/DB
34
Jack Fields
5-10
155
Fr.
RB/LB
35
Eric Collado
5-8
140
So.
RB/LB
40
Jackson Taylor
5-11
135
Fr.
RB/LB
41
Saunder vanWoerden
5-10
141
Fr.
WR/LB
42
Dakota Johanson
6-1
220
Sr.
RB/LB
44
Joseph Worley
6-4
250
Sr.
WR/LB
45
Eli Kongshaug
6-2
180
So.
RB/LB
50
Jade Dudoward
5-10
180
Jr.
OL/DL
51
Gideon Bachelder
5-9
150
Fr.
OL/LB
52/46
Nicholas Oesterling
6-3
200
Jr.
OL/TE/DL
53
Jonathan Alvarez
5-6
180
Fr.
OL/DL
54
Brahm vanWoerden
5-10
170
Jr.
OL/LB
55
Tevon Lautenbach
6-1
180
Jr.
OL/LB
57
Wake Kremer
5-10
220
So.
OL/DL
58
Aiden Helming
5-10
170
Jr.
OL/DL
59
Sam Isaacson
6-2
195
Sr.
OL/LB
60
Hunter Bills
5-11
230
Sr.
OL/DL
61
Nick Posey
5-7
190
So.
OL/DL
62
Koa Hanks
6-2
195
Sr.
OL/LB
63
Matthias Murphy
5-10
158
Fr.
OL/DL
64
Travis Middleton
5-10
158
Fr.
OL/LB
65
Jackson Lee
5-6
185
Jr.
OL/DL
66
Christian Butenschoen
5-11
225
So.
OL/DL
67
Chris Oesterling
6-0
175
Fr.
OL/DL
68
Matthew Sutherland
5-6
160
Fr.
OL/DL
71
Chase Johanson
6-1
210
So.
OL/DL
72
Butch Mullins
6-2
270
Fr.
OL/DL
74
Julian Donohue
5-11
259
Fr.
OL/DL
75
Alex Bonesteele
6-1
240
So.
OL/DL
79
Caleb McDonald
5-10
200
So.
OL/LB
80
Evan Hibbing
6-0
135
Fr.
WR/LB
82
Colton Jovag
5-4
107
So.
WR/DB
84
Andre Triplett
5-6
127
Fr.
WR/DB
86
Kyler Bogaards
5-8
145
Fr.
WR/LB
88
Cole Johanson
5-11
135
So.
WR/DB
2015 results
Date
Opponent
Score
Sept. 4
at Squalicum
L 41-14
Sept. Jr.
at Sehome
L 22-6
Sept. 18
Lynden Christian
L 35-7
Sept. 26
Charles Wright
W 42-27
Oct. 2
at Friday Harbor
W 54-8
Oct. 9
Bellevue Christian
W 34-33
Oct. 17
at Orcas Island
W 20-13
Oct. 23
at La Conner
L 24-7
Oct. 30
Highline
W 33-7
Nov. 5
Granite Falls
W 35-15
2015 statistical leaders
RUSHING
Player
Att.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Isiah Harrington
70
586
8.4
9
Dakota Johanson
50
213
4.3
4
Conner Wallace
24
108
4.5
0
Chris Thompson
28
92
3.3
2
PASSING
Player
Att.
Cmp.
Yards
TD
Int.
Nick Knutson
88
161
1,138
12
7
RECEIVING
Player
Rec.
Yards
Avg.
TD
Zach Lorenz
15
434
28.9
5
Ethan Fields
21
239
21.4
4
Joseph Worley
22
218
9.9
3
Isiah Harrington
14
63
4.5
0
