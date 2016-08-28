What must the Lynden football team do to succeed in 2016?

The Lynden football team is seeking a return to the state playoffs in 2016 after missing out last year. Offensive line play, being stout on defense and handling adversity will be key in determining whether the Lions reach that goal.
1 – Walk the line
Lynden, which bases its entire offense on the play of the offensive line, returns Ed Andrew and Tanner Steele up front. The Lions also are high on Jacob Kettles and Trey Labounty, though they’d like to use one or both in two-tight end formations, depending on the development of other youngsters.
2 – Getting defensive
For years, Lynden’s high-octane offense and the video-game numbers it was capable of putting on the scoreboard made headlines, but this year’s squad may be known more for its defense. It’s imperative the Lions’ front seven live up to their physical potential to allow an offense with two new quarterbacks a chance to develop.
3 – Handle adversity
Coach Curt Kramme knows there are always going to be difficult points during a season and in games, and it’s the way his team handles those tests that will determine whether the Lions are successful or not. Lynden is hungry to return to the state playoffs, after missing out for the first time in a decade, but it also needs the intensity to get back.
