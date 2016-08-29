Keep an eye on these Bellingham football players in 2016

Playing their first league schedule since 2013, the Bellingham football team will have to rely on Nich Smith, Nick Knutson, Ethan Fields and Nick Oesterling in 2016.
Nich Smith
Senior WR/CB
Smith will lead the Red Raiders’ secondary, and as the captain of the team, he will also play receiver, giving quarterback Nick Knutson another target.
Nick Knutson
Junior QB
Knutson will lead the Red Raiders’ offense after a nice 2015 season, when he threw for 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Ethan Fields
Junior WR/DB
Fields will be Knutson’s main target after he caught 21 passes for 239 yards and four TDs in 2015. He will also be a key piece to the defense at safety.
Nick Oesterling
Junior OL/DL
Oesterling will anchor the lines on both sides of the ball. He will play anywhere on the defensive line while playing tackle on offense.
Comments